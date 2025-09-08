Greta Thunberg sets sail for Gaza on a ship that consumes diesel at a shockingly rapid rate

If your whole claim to fame is being one of the world’s most obnoxious “climate change” activists, sputtering about stolen dreams and childhoods from a United Nations stage, fearmongering about “mass extinction” and collapsing ecosystems—a narrative and schtick you’ve continued to repeat for the last six years—then you hop on a diesel-guzzling army ship from the 1960s to cruise to Gaza for some new type of activism, you’re definitely a hypocrite.

Greta Thunberg sails to Gaza on a large diesel ship consuming 45 liters of fuel per hour



The vessel, named Family Madeira, carrying Greta and other "activists" from Barcelona, is a 160-ton CD Holmes built in 1969 for the British army.



Shouldn’t these virtue-signaling autists be using sails and oars?

I had to run a quick search to figure out why Greta and her comrades were attempting to reach Israel—after a failed attempt earlier this year—and apparently they’re trying to deliver food and supplies since many of the individuals in Gaza are going without.

Well, when you vote in a group like Hamas…isn’t that kind of on you? At what point do these people take some responsibility for who they elected? If you find that the best representation for your political beliefs is a group that warmongers, rapes, steals, and uses civilians as pawns in a war against Israel and the West for Allah, I’d be confused how you though this would turn out any different than…terribly. You reap what you sow, and I suppose it’s just the natural outcome of electing terrorists to run your government.

Let’s not forget this, from Reuters:

Yuval Bitton, who was Sinwar’s dentist before being recruited by Israel’s prison intelligence service, recounted questioning Sinwar about the futility of Hamas’s strategy when they kidnapped Israeli soldier Gilat Shalit with the aim of using him as leverage for the release of Palestinian prisoners. [snip] ‘I said to Sinwar, ‘Tell me, is it worth 10,000 innocent people to die in order to free 100 prisoners,’ Sinwar’s reply was unequivocal, ‘even 100,000 is worth it.’

That’s who the Arab Palestinians (by a significant majority) decided was a good leader—and now they’re starving, becoming the “100,000” that Sinwar was willing to sacrifice to promote Hamas’s ideology.

Anyway, almost immediately into the trip, the Family Madeira and its not-so-bright sailors turned back to Barcelona due to inclement weather, and per CBS News, “There was no word on when they might try again.”

They care about these people of Gaza that much, and the situation is that dire, but a little rain is going to send them back to the comforts of Europe?

Greta, how dare you.

The irony is that even if they were to get through the Israeli blockade (not a chance), they’d still have to get through Hamas. I say to Israel, let Greta and her crew through, so she can learn firsthand what happens to aid that’s intended for the starving people of Gaza—and, Greta and company might learn a little more than they bargained for about how the real world works.

I will be the first to nominate them for posthumous Darwin awards.

