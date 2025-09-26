Globalists’ desperate moves

In a previous piece, I detailed President Trump’s bold call for accountability against George Soros and his sprawling global network—a web of influence that has long masqueraded as philanthropy while sowing chaos, funding radical protests, and undermining sovereign nations. From Black Lives Matter riots in American cities to migrant-fueled unrest in Europe, the Soros machine has weaponized division to erode borders and conservative values. But as Trump’s second term solidifies MAGA as America’s dominant ideology, the globalists are in full retreat. Their despair is palpable, not just in the U.S., but across Europe, where right-wing ideas are surging.

Facing a tidal wave of popular support for self-regulation, leftists, liberals, and their globalist overlords are betraying their own professed ideals of democracy and fairness. They’re resorting to dirty tricks clinging to power: mysterious deaths, fabricated legal cases, outright discrimination, and election fraud. But as history shows, such tactics will backfire, and justice will prevail through lawful means.

The rise of right-wing politics isn’t a fringe phenomenon; it’s a grassroots rebellion against elitist overreach. In the U.S., MAGA has evolved from a campaign slogan into the top ideology, with polls showing a majority of Republicans now identifying as MAGA supporters. This momentum is echoing across the Atlantic. In Europe, right parties are topping polls in major economies like Germany, France, and Britain for the first time. Parties like Germany’s AfD, France’s National Rally, and the Netherlands’s Party for Freedom are gaining ground amid weak economic growth and immigration backlash. Yet, this popularity terrifies the globalists and their leftist proxies, who see their vision of a borderless, bureaucratic superstate slipping away.

In desperation, they’ve abandoned any pretense of liberal values like due process and free speech. Instead, they’re deploying underhanded tactics to suppress dissent. Take Germany, where the AfD’s rise has been met with chilling coincidences: In the lead-up to North Rhine-Westphalia’s local elections in September 2025, seven AfD candidates mysteriously died within weeks. Police quickly ruled out foul play, but the cluster of deaths—ranging from six to as many as sixteen in some reports—sparked widespread conspiracy theories and public outrage. Is it mere chance that these losses hit a party challenging the establishment’s pro-immigration stance? The timing reeks of sabotage, echoing Soros-funded disruptions in Germany during migrant crises.

France offers another stark example. Marine Le Pen, the resilient leader of the National Rally, was convicted in March 2025 of embezzling European parliamentary funds through an alleged “fake jobs” scam, facing a five-year ban from public office. Prosecutors claimed she hired fictitious assistants during her time as an MEP, but Le Pen and her supporters decry it as a judicial trap—a fabricated case designed to sideline her ahead of the 2027 presidential race. This isn’t justice; it’s political engineering, reminiscent of the globalist playbook to discredit those who dare oppose EU authorities.

The pattern continues in the Czech Republic with Andrej Babiš, the former prime minister and leader of the ANO party. In June 2025, Prague’s High Court overturned his prior acquittal on subsidy fraud charges, forcing a retrial just months before parliamentary elections. Accused of illegally obtaining EU funds for his agro-business, Babiš calls it a witch hunt by elites fearful of his anti-corruption, pro-business agenda. These recycled allegations, dating back years, to hobble his campaign.

In Austria and the Netherlands, right-wing parties face outright discrimination and suppression. Austria’s 2024 National Council elections raised human rights alarms over potential discriminatory policies from right gains, but the real story is the establishment’s efforts to isolate these parties through media smears and coalition exclusions. In the Netherlands, Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom won big in 2023, but was blocked from a majority by centrist maneuvering. Anti-racism initiatives and EU directives are weaponized to label these groups as extremists, stifling their voices under the guise of protecting minorities.

Eastern Europe reveals even bolder interference. In Romania’s 2024 presidential elections, the Constitutional Court annulled the results after Călin Georgescu’s surprise first-round victory. During the 2025 presidential election, hard-right candidate George Simion alleged massive fraud after losing to centrist Nicuşor Dan, petitioning courts to annul the results amid claims of Russian meddling and vote manipulation. Similarly, Moldova’s 2024 presidential runoff saw pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu win amid accusations of voter fraud, intimidation, and foreign interference—tactics that favored establishment candidates over nationalists. These aren’t isolated incidents; they’re part of a Soros-orchestrated strategy, as seen in his funding of pro-EU groups in both nations to counter conservative challengers.

The globalists’ betrayal of liberal ideals—twisting justice and elections to maintain control—will not stand. As Trump’s push for racketeering charges against Soros demonstrates, accountability is coming. In Europe, lawful investigations and voter backlash will punish these dirty tricks. Right ideas are ascendant, poised to win in the EU just as MAGA triumphed in America.

To safeguard against similar abuses here, U.S. states must act decisively. Reasonable and sensical districting to ensure fair representation, and revisions to election systems—like tightening postal and remote voting protocols—can prevent fraud and restore trust. These measures aren’t suppression; they’re defenses against the very tactics the left deploys abroad. The people have spoken, and the era of globalist dominance is ending. Justice, through the ballot box and the courts, will prevail.

Image from Grok.