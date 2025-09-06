Give me gators, not district judges

It was bound to happen. Another district judge goes down sticking her nose into executive matters. This is the story:

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s order requiring Florida and the federal government to shut down and dismantle a controversial immigration detention facility built in the Everglades, widely referred to as “Alligator Alcatraz.” On Thursday, the Eleventh US Circuit Court of Appeals granted requests from the State of Florida and the US Department of Homeland Security to stay a district court’s preliminary injunction that would have forced the site to wind down operations within 60 days. A preliminary injunction is a temporary order put in place until a court can make a final decision in a case. “After careful consideration, we grant the defendants’ motions and we stay the preliminary injunction and the underlying case itself pending appeal,” ruled the divided three-judge panel in the majority opinion.

Okay so it's not a final opinion, but it's moving in the right direction.

In this case, the district judge used the environmental card to shut down the facility. Honestly, I was surprised to read that, because no one cared about the environment until Florida decided to put illegal immigrants in the facility. I believe that there were prisoners there before and no one gave a you-know-what until immigration activists found a threat to the environment. Funny how that works.

The idea of putting these illegal immigrants under one roof is a practical one, especially when one understands that these people get good treatment. These are not the concentration camps that some Democrats refer to. We would recommend that these Democrats go back to school and read about Nazi concentration camps before jumping to such silly conclusions.

So the alligators have company again, at least until the final judgement comes in. Never thought that I’d love alligators more than district judges but that’s life these days.

