The reason I use Google AI for my sample questions and answers is because Google is the most used search engine, and that is clearly where most people will go for quick information.

As for me, I do substantial research before I ask the questions, so I know what the correct answers should be.

Sadly, most students and journalists are taught to just repeat what they are told without asking questions, or critically thinking.

My questions are bold, and the AI answers are quoted beneath.

Do gas vehicles cause temperatures to rise?

Yes, gas vehicles contribute to rising global temperatures because the burning of gasoline releases carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Of course there is no data to support the yes answer.

How many gas vehicles were on the road in 1940?

In 1940, there were approximately 27.4 million registered passenger automobiles and 4.6 million trucks on the road in the United States, for a total of nearly 32 million motor vehicles.

How many gas vehicles were on the road in 1975?

There were over 116.6 million vehicles in use in the United States by 1975, which includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and the vast majority of these were gasoline-powered.

Was there a global cooling period from 1940 to 1975?

Yes, there was a slight global cooling trend between roughly 1940 and 1975, which interrupted a period of warming.

So, Google AI knows that the temperature didn’t rise for a 35-year period while the number of gas vehicles on the road increased by over 250%, but obviously, the answer is driven by green pushers.

Does science say that if there is no link between variables one can’t assume causation?

No, science does not say that no link (or correlation) automatically means no causation; rather, it means that a lack of observable correlation can be due to various factors, including non-linear relationships, confounding variables, or offsetting effects, all of which are crucial for scientists to consider when determining causation.

It got it backwards. A simple science concept is that you must show correlation to prove causation but correlation itself does not prove causation.

For example: There is a 100% correlation that Nobel prize winners eat food and drink liquids, but that correlation did not cause them to win. There were many other variables.

The only way that Google AI got it backwards was because it was programmed.

Did experts predict a disastrous coming ice age on the first Earth Day?

No, not all experts predicted a catastrophic ice age around the first Earth Day in 1970. While some media and a limited number of scientists discussed global cooling, it was not a broad scientific consensus, and much of the public attention was media-driven.

This is the most humorous answer: “not all experts” it says. It essentially blames the media for spreading fake news. But we are supposed to believe it now no matter how far off the “experts” have been in their dire predictions?

Does using oil, natural gas, and coal increase life expectancy?

No, using fossil fuels like oil, natural gas, and coal does not increase life expectancy, and in fact, they are linked to a decrease in life expectancy due to air pollution and associated health problems.

This is an amazingly stupid answer. The first world was built on these energies, and the first world inarguably has had the highest standard of living in human history.

Did we start using oil, natural gas, and coal in 1860?

No, coal use started much earlier, with increased reliance in the mid-19th century, but we started using oil and natural gas around 1860.

Did life expectancy double from 1860 to present?

Yes, life expectancy has roughly doubled from 1860 to the present day in many parts of the world, including the United States.

Is crude oil used in a lot of medicine and medical products?

Yes, crude oil, or petroleum, is a foundational component for a vast range of medicine and medical products.

So, Google AI knows that we essentially started using coal, gas, and oil in 1860, it knows that crude oil is used in many medical products, and it knows that life expectancy doubled after in 160 years after minor increases in the previous thousands of years, but somehow it has determined that our use of natural resources is killing us?

That looks like the media is spreading fake news, doesn’t it?

AI is a fast way to get information, but it’s a fast way to get wrong information, peddled by those with a leftist agenda.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.