For cities, it's time to declare martial law
In the current domestic political economy, the disorder and rebellion is coming from government itself: from DNC governors; from state legislators such as the Texas DNC members who irresponsibly and illegally fled the state in protest; and from DNC city mayors who are leaving the civilian population exposed to continuous lethal violence, in part from their refusal to stop illegal immigrant invasion and crime.
Worse still is that the same DNC governors and mayors then double down and refuse National Guard support, in the process deliberately putting their own citizens in further harm's way.
So, a fascinating constitutional development has occurred whereby the DNC party has created a “triple threat” to the country, endangering its citizens by standing down their police forces to protect them; refusing federal law protection as a remedy; and deliberately and systematically frustrating President Trump’s constitutional duties as a civilian commander and executive, through a corrupted, partisan judiciary.
As the New York Times recently reported in a news item headlined L.A. Ruling Complicates Trump’s Threats to Send Troops to More Cities, "Democratic governors see in a lower-court ruling the potential for legal protections."
But who are the judges actually "protecting?"
It isn't law-abiding U.S. citizens: it's illegal migrants, criminals and gangs -- and the DNC political party.
It’s time to call this what it really is: a dangerous breakdown in government. And its time for President Trump to declare martial law, to restore law and order, and enforce political stability. Sending in the National Guard to select cities is the right thing to do, but they cannot be frustrated — they must have the full weight and authority to do their job under martial law.
Matthew G. Andersson is a Chicago resident and the author of the forthcoming book “Legally Blind." He is a former CEO and executive advisor in aerospace and defense. He has testified to the Senate and is a graduate of the University of Chicago and the University of Texas at Austin where he worked with White House national security advisor W.W. Rostow at the LBJ School of Public Affairs.