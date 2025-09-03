For cities, it's time to declare martial law

According to the Department of Justice's “Martial Law in Times of Civil Disorder,” martial law may be invoked by the executive and “involves the temporary substitution of military authority for civilian rule … invoked in time of war, rebellion, or natural disaster.

Martial law is justified when civilian authority has ceased to function, is completely absent, or has become ineffective.”

.

Does that not describe the current "state of the union" in select, strategic U.S. cities?

The pretext that is given, which justifies martial law, is “civil disorder” and “when civilian authority has ceased to function.” That accurately describes Washington, D.C., Chicago, L.A. and other DNC-led cities.

In the current domestic political economy, the disorder and rebellion is coming from government itself: from DNC governors; from state legislators such as the Texas DNC members who irresponsibly and illegally fled the state in protest; and from DNC city mayors who are leaving the civilian population exposed to continuous lethal violence, in part from their refusal to stop illegal immigrant invasion and crime.

Worse still is that the same DNC governors and mayors then double down and refuse National Guard support, in the process deliberately putting their own citizens in further harm's way.

So, a fascinating constitutional development has occurred whereby the DNC party has created a “triple threat” to the country, endangering its citizens by standing down their police forces to protect them; refusing federal law protection as a remedy; and deliberately and systematically frustrating President Trump’s constitutional duties as a civilian commander and executive, through a corrupted, partisan judiciary.

As the New York Times recently reported in a news item headlined L.A. Ruling Complicates Trump’s Threats to Send Troops to More Cities, "Democratic governors see in a lower-court ruling the potential for legal protections."

But who are the judges actually "protecting?"

It isn't law-abiding U.S. citizens: it's illegal migrants, criminals and gangs -- and the DNC political party.