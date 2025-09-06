« Dead end: Socialism is 200 years old and is leading the Democrats to doom
September 6, 2025

FAFO: Venezuela's Maduro about to learn the hard way about messing with Trump

By Monica Showalter
Move over, Monroe Doctrine.

This is the age of eff around and find out (FAFO) for the Western Hemisphere with President Trump.

Witness the festering boil on the South American continent, Venezuela, a self-colonized socialist hellhole effectively run by communist Cuba, with a parade of bad-actor patrons like Russia and China helping it stay afloat in a bid to stick it to Uncle Sam. The oil is mostly gone. All that's left are the drugs -- the cocaine, fentanyl and other poisons being shipped to the U.S. along with thousands of gangsters and refugees.

Now that President Trump has blown a narcoboat coming out of Venezuela loaded with drugs bound for the U.S. out of international waters, and said more were coming. 

Instead of cleaning up its act and seeking talks, Venezuela has opted to go for the confrontational route with the U.S.

It won't end well for them.

Already it's bad. Earlier this week, Venezuela's auto-proclaimed president, Nicolas Maduro, sent two F-16 jets piloted by two military actors so old they're familiar to the U.S. Navy, to dangerously buzz a U.S. destroyer conducting narcoterror operations off the Venezuelan coast in international waters.

The newly named U.S. War Department warned them that the flights were provocative.

The response was to send 10 F-35s to Puerto Rico, a few hundred miles from Caracas to help concentrate Maduro's mind.

It didn't. Late last night they did it again.

Then President Trump weighed in, saying that if they did it again, they were getting shot down.

According to the BBC:

Donald Trump has warned that, if Venezuelan jets fly over US naval ships and "put us in a dangerous position, they'll be shot down".

The president's warning comes after Venezuela flew military aircraft near a US vessel off South America for the second time in two days, US officials told the BBC's US partner CBS News.

The reports follow a US strike against what Trump officials said was a "drug-carrying vessel from Venezuela" operated by a gang, killing 11 people.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has said that the US allegations about his country are not true, and that differences between the nations do not justify a "military conflict".

It should have made them think twice, but it hasn't.

Now they get this:

It's not like they weren't warned.

Marco Rubio laid out the new rules the U.S. was playing by just this week:

J.D. Vance served as Trump's wingman on the social media front, too:

Others, too:

Does this sound like an administration that is minded to get involved with truces, talks, and defeats?

They're coming at Maduro and his drug dealers like a buzzsaw, like a big guy with a meat axe, and they only do victory.

Wasn't the U.S. nuclear takeout in Iran a few weeks ago warning enough for them? 

Now the Maduroites are hunched over hoping United Nations and regional declarations will save them.

That's a thin reed already snapping. A recent declaration put forward in Maduro's favor by a regional group called CELAC this past week, from Maduro's ally, Colombia's leftist president, Gustavo Petro, was a miserable failure, with only about half the nations signing on, all of them pawns of other states, and a lot of them absolutely refusing to sign.

Here's a list of the nations that said 'hell no':

A couple of them -- Guatemala and the Dominican Republic, which supposedly signed the CELAC declaration even angrily denied they ever signed:

... which apparently is the sort of thing Petro has a pattern of doing since his narcoguerrilla days, according to an old leftist narcoguerrilla colleague:

Google Translate:

Carlos Gaviria, who was a militant alongside Petro in the M19, said that he is a scoundrel (as stated by one of his own) and that he used to alter the minutes of agreements in every meeting. So, what one has been, one does not cease to be.

He always was the dirtbag. Suffice to say, Petro, made a hash of it.

Now the Russians and Cubans must be scrambling to come up with some kind of response to counter what's coming.

And it doesn't seem to be changing anything for the Trump steamroller coming at their crummy little pawn in Caracas.

It's called FAFO, and Nicolas Maduro has stepped up. He's about to be the next fool and he won't like the result. 

Image: Screen shot from X video.

