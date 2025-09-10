Evil: Charlie Kirk gunned down, gravely wounded, at major university rally in Utah UPDATE: and has died

Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old GOP activist, who was, probably more anyone responsible for young voters flocking to President Trump last November, was gunned down at a rally as he prepared to speak to thousands of young conservatives at a university in Utah.

According to the Wall Street Journal:

Conservative political activist and author Charlie Kirk was shot Wednesday while on stage speaking at an event at the Utah Valley University, law enforcement officials said. Videos on social media appeared to show shots fired at Kirk as he spoke around noon local time. The Justice Department is investigating the shooting, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, calling it a “senseless act of violence.” “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. Kirk, 31, is one of the most influential figures on the right and founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, a powerful conservative youth organization active in over 3,500 college campuses. Kirk hosts a popular podcast and is known for hosting “Prove Me Wrong” debates on college campuses. He also played a prominent role in Trump’s outreach to young voters during the 2024 election. Utah Valley University is in Orem, Utah, in the north central part of the state, which overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2024. Over 46,000 students are enrolled in the university, making it the largest in the state.

There are unconfirmed reports that he has died, and additional reports, unconfirmed, that the shooter was a registered Democrat in Utah.

UPDATE: President Trump has just announced that he has died:

The picture of the shooter indicates that of a middle-aged man of the kind we saw during the Tesla car-keying campaign from the radical left. We will have to wait for that information to be confirmed that this was who did it. UPDATE: The Wall Street Journal reports that the man was released, meaning, it probably wasn't him, and no one is in custody, which is disturbing indeed.

The one thing we do know is that the radical left's hatred for conservatives associated with President Trump (target of at least two assassination attempts both of which came very close to killing him) is implacable, leftists reinforcing each other in hatred on public sites such as bluesky and whatever untraceable social media communications out there that groups such as antifa use.

This report from the Deseret News a couple days ago suggest there was a lot of murder talk going around, with no one stopping it, emphasis added:

Charlie Kirk is kicking off his “The American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University on Wednesday at noon, where he will host his familiar “prove me wrong” table, giving audience members a chance to stump the political pundit. Kirk, who recently spoke to the Deseret News, is the founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, which is widely considered the largest and most influential conservative youth organization in the U.S., and he is also the host of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” where he discusses current events. He will return to Utah on Sept. 30 to do the same event at Utah State University, and thousands are up in arms about it.

Up in arms? What an unfortunate use of an idiom.

This too:

Gabi Finlayson, co-founder of Democratic political consulting firm, Elevate Strategies, touted Kirk’s tour as a “campus martyr tour,” calling TPUSA a “content farm for white supremacy, cancel culture martyrdom, conspiracy theorists, and all too often, (have) these mega conventions where little baby fascists get to cosplay as freedom fighters.”

Campus Martyr Tour? That is grotesque. I will just leave it at that.

There have been attacks on Democrats, too, as happened in Minnesota and in San Francisco, when Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked, but in both cases, it wasn't conservatives attacking, it was either drugged-out lunatics sickened by their own drug use, or radical leftists upset that their target wasn't leftwing enough.

But the attacks against the right have been straightforward radical leftwing hatred directed against the right. We saw it in the assassination attempts on Trump. We saw it in the attacks on Rep. Steve Scalise and others by a Bernie bro. We saw it in the mass car-keyings of Tesla owners by crazed-with-hatred leftwing protestors, we saw it in transgender shootings on Christian schools -- and all of which have been done for ideological reasons.

It seems related to me that we have seen stepped up left-on-right attacks abroad, too -- the assassination of Miguel Uribe, a popular young conservative presidential pre-candidate in Colombia, the stabbing of then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro, in Brazil and the assassination attempt against Slovakia's conservative leader.

Without leftists putting brakes on themselves and checking their rage, one can only foretell that other conservative political leaders are in the crosshairs. How long this can continue without retaliatory violence from the right seems a question worth asking, too, and I sure as heck hope that isn't where this going.

Repulsively, leftists are already gloating:

As Kirk has died, it is be a tremendous loss for the conservative movement and its promotion, akin to the loss of Lee Atwater or Andrew Breitbart, but much fouler, far eviler, and much more likely to bring fury, and calls for action. He was a young father, his death is heartbreaking, and prayers are going up.

It tells us evil is still lurking around us and ready to strike us based on tremendous winds of hatred. This is on the left.

