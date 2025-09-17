Divorcing the Left because what are our choices?

I have tried. God knows I’ve tried. But Leftist and Democrats (combined here) are not going to come around to normalcy. They have their mind set and it’s carved in stone. They hate MAGA, they hate free speech unless it’s theirs, they hate Trump, they hate Christians, they hate conservatives, they hate law enforcement, many hate white people, they hate people who claim the truth of men and women. They hate Christians and often, Jews, but never Muslims or Wiccans. They hate everything we on the Right stand for.

My question is, “What now?”

It is clear we can no longer work together. This has been clear for quite a while, worsened by the Charlie Kirk assassination. We can’t even talk to each other. Even in Congress, Democrats are constitutionally (in both senses) averse to anything Republicans want to do to improve this country. Trump is their enemy. The People on the Right are their enemies. The days of cooperating across the aisle are gone. Where to now?

No matter how much I want this, there is no scenario I can conjure where we work together. The Left won’t compromise on abortion, racism, or violence. Entire TV shows such as The View, list so far to port, it is a wonder they haven’t capsized.

What is the solution? I would be thrilled if just one intelligent, sane person can provide the next step, because all I can see on the horizon is a split. Maybe Kurt Schilichter’s novels that depict two Americas are prophecy, not fiction.

I challenge anyone to provide a workable solution that will allow us to come together as a country or split. Workable, not imaginary. Barring that possibility, I challenge anyone to provide a split-country scenario that can work.

Where we are, culturally, is not sustainable. The Left and the Right are diametrically opposite in everything except that we all want a good economy. That aside, how do we quell the toxicity? One side is violent, the other is not. One side advocates chaos, the other does not. One side churns the racial and sexual stew, the other does not.

DEI and other race-based policies served only to divide us, making folly of the canard, “Diversity is our strength.” The media became a one-sided arm of the Democrat party, forcing those of us on the Right to successfully corner the podcast and long-form interview market such as Joe Rogan’s show, Jordan Peterson’s show, Gad Saad’s show, Charlie Kirk’s show (RIP), and others. We crushed the left on alternative media. So they assassinated one of our brightest stars, thinking they solved their problem. All they did was inflame it and elevate Charlie to near sainthood, which is fine with me.

We still have that deep chasm separating two diametrically opposite worldviews: One is violent, vitriolic, and atheistic, joyful in their hatred, broadcasting it on TikTok. The other is mostly Christian, peaceful, prayerful, respectful of the law, and ready to accept converts. How does one reconcile these polar opposites?

I await just one good solution because I’m stumped. Maybe the great deal-maker, Donald Trump, can think of something. Charlie Kirk tried using reason and history and common sense. He got a bullet for it. We need Trump to figure something out. Anyone, really.

Someone. Anyone?

Image from Grok.