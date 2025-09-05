Democrats thoroughly and comically embarrassed themselves in their quest to 'gotcha' RFK Jr.

Oh my, how the Democrats on the Finance Committee embarrassed themselves in their futile effort to destroy RFK, Jr.

How dumb are they?

So, dumb they don’t realize that he knows far more than any one of them about the subject with which they were trying to take him out: vaccines, science, effectiveness, and safety.

He’s been studying vaccines for at least thirty years and actually is an expert. He knows what he is talking about.

Not one of them had a clue. They just wanted to yell at him, accuse him of all manner of crimes against humanity. They interrupted him incessantly to prevent him from answering their questions and accusations.

It was quite a show in testimony to Congress.

For the Democrats, it was a poorly performed bit of badly planned theater.

As usual, they fail to realize that they don’t know what they don’t know and should not pretend to know what they don’t know.

The glorious thing about it was that the hearing exposed these vile people for who and what they are: vicious, ignorant and stupid.

Not one of them had correct facts. They screamed at him when he attempted to answer and correct their fabricated facts.

Not one of them was interested in letting him speak. It was clear from the outset that this was the plan – accuse, attack, and do not let him get a word in edgewise.

But RFK got enough words in that anyone watching saw that the Democrats’ strategy was simply to destroy the man, to see him impeached.

They failed to realize that he is much, much smarter than any one of the banshees like Elizabeth Warren whom RFK reminded had taken $800,000 from Big Pharma.

Bernie Sanders sealed their fate when he announced that every one of them takes money from Big Pharma.

Bernie perfectly made RFK’s point – they are all bought and paid for.

Their job? To do the bidding of Big Pharma no matter what. Science, effectiveness and safety be damned.

The most amazing thing was the Dems’ lack of knowledge on the subject. It’s certain that they have never heard of the book, The Pfizer Papers, assembled by Naomi Wolf and a couple of hundred skilled doctors and lawyers who took possession of documents that Pfizer wanted to keep secret for 75 years!

A judge reversed that and Wolf got busy.

The book is a full scale indictment of Pfizer and their irresponsibly untested COVID vaccine based on their own documents.

Pfizer knew it caused myocarditis, miscarriages, etc. and did not reveal those conclusions.

The Democrats on the Finance Committee have probably never heard of Steve Kirsch who has spent millions of his own money to uncover the truth about the COVID vaccine and his results are not pretty.

If they had accessed any of the data on the actual facts of the damage done by the COVID vax, they would know that the jabs actually not only made people more vulnerable to COVID, it compromised the health of millions of people, some of them forever!

The spike proteins that are part of the mRNA shots damaged people’s natural immune systems, triggering turbo cancers and other auto-immune conditions.

See Mark Crispin Miller. He has, for a few years now, weekly posted the names of those who have died young since the COVID vaccines were mandated.

His is a very long list, mostly of persons known in sports, media, film, T.V. and music.

The thousands of young people who have died, unknown to anyone but their families, is a much longer list.

In short, there are volumes of information available on the range of serious side effects of the COVID vaccines, including death. There are also volumes of testimony from whistleblowers who assert that the numbers of COVID deaths in hospitals were greatly exaggerated because the hospitals were paid more for COVID deaths.

All of that is old news. I am guessing those Democrats on the Finance Committee have never availed themselves of all these truths just as they never looked at an iota of proof that the 2020 election was stolen. They refuse to know what they do not want to know. The Democrat party is a hive mind.

Vigilant Fox on X has a good thread of the highlights from Thursday’s hearing.

RFK Jr. just walked into Congress and took down his biggest critics in one fell swoop.



This was a masterclass.



Elizabeth Warren erupted over Kennedy “taking” COVID vaccines away—only to have her $855,000 in pharma bucks exposed.



That’s when Bernie Sanders made a fatal error:… pic.twitter.com/H2NKlO4Pqr — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 4, 2025

His is the short version, but he offers up some of the most egregious clips of moronic Democrats like Sen. Ray Lujan of New Mexico, Elizabeth Warren (MA), Bernie Sanders (VT), Maria Cantwell (WA), Ron Wyden (OR) (who was one of the worst), Michael Bennet (CO), Mark Warner (VA), etc.

They were all so awful, so rude, so belligerent, so wrong.

The entire event/production only proved how brilliant Trump was to appoint RFK to head HHS and how astonishingly uninformed each of those vituperous Democrats are.

They made utter fools of themselves. Even Trump-hating Democrats had to realize they were doing far more damage to their party than good; they screwed the pooch on getting rid of RFK.

It was a Democrat disaster. If anyone was on the fence re: RFK, they are a true believer in his cause now. He was the only person in the room who knew the subject at hand inside and out. While it was difficult for him to get his point across, especially because he cannot yell, he managed to expose the Dems’ fraudulent act as exactly that: an act. God bless RFK, Jr. Make America Healthy Again.

Image: Screen shot from FOX News video on X