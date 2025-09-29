Democrats love their illegal aliens, criminals, deep staters; American citizens, not so much

Unbeknownst to some, Democrats are currently forcing Americans to pay for the health care and shelter of many of the millions of illegal aliens the Biden administration let into the country over the past several years.

This is akin to a cheating spouse demanding that their betrothed pay for the food, clothing, and shelter of the person with whom they have been unfaithful.

I can’t decide if this is more absurd or evil. And they are determined to keep doing so in perpetuity. They now are threatening to shut down the government if Republicans and the Trump administration don’t agree to a trillion-dollar budget for illegal aliens’ health care, among other things.

If Democrats are determined to shut down the government over this, then let them. If the majority of Americans then don't understand who's to blame, there is no hope anyway.

Democrats stand with Ukraine. Democrats stand with hardened criminals. Democrats stand with — and indeed comprise the vast majority of — the liars, fraudsters, and mind-bogglingly corrupt automatons in the Deep State. And Democrats stand with illegal aliens.

It seems like the only people with whom Democrats do not stand are law-abiding American citizens. This is not only strange and immoral, but would logically appear to be a terrible way to go about trying to be elected.

The sad caveat is, as recent history shows us, an ever-larger percentage of Americans are utterly bereft of morals and/or are mentally ill, so it is by no means certain that sanity will prevail. Moreover, a significant percentage of Americans have been brainwashed into believing that “tolerance” and “diversity” are somehow overriding virtues, instead of the Devil’s Trojan horse that they so clearly are in the case of today’s Western nations.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License