Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine says our rights come from government

During a recent Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., stated:

"The notion that rights don’t come from laws and don’t come from the government but come from the Creator — that’s what the Iranian government believes. It’s a theocratic regime that bases its rule on Shia law and targets Sunnis, Bahá’ís, Jews, Christians and other religious minorities.”

He added, "They do it because they believe that they understand what natural rights are from their Creator. So, the statement that our rights do not come from our laws or our governments is extremely troubling.”

Memo to Insane Kaine: the Iranian mullahs believe that Allah has gifted them the right to determine what — if any — rights others have. Or that he meant to. The mullahs have subsequently decided that others, especially women, have no rights. Or very few of them.

In this utterance, Tinpot Tim has gone on record as rejecting the core principle of the Declaration of Independence … and America’s founding. And the reason it has been the freest land in the world. At least until recently.

The U.S. was founded on the principle that all men are created equal because our rights come from our Creator; not from government or the laws it makes. Or from the likes of Tim Kaine. People of the world, please understand: This is the most salient assertion and recognition in history.

Why? Because if this were not the case, were not true, then the Holocaust could not have been inherently evil. Nor could Mao Zedong’s killing of perhaps a hundred million souls. Or Stalin’s execution of 40 million hapless inhabitants of the Fatherland/Motherland.

If we have no rights but those “bestowed” upon us by others and governments, elected or not, then whatever they decide to do to us is definitionally fine, legal.

Exterminate the Jews? The Nazis have spoken!

Kill our political opponents? Democrats are sorely tempted. (“That is for us to decide!”)

Trump decides to imprison every Democrat? That would simply be his choice.

Remember, our rights come from our governments and the laws they make. If those governments and laws say we have no rights, who are we to complain? What would then give us that right?

There is no way for a free society to long exist if the ideas of natural law and natural rights granted us by our Creator are not acknowledged.

Leftists? They are A-O.K. with that possibility. Because then they get to pick up the slack and play God themselves.

Charlie Kirk’s rights didn’t come from the mentally ill man who shot him. They didn’t come from the Obama or Biden administrations. Nor did they come from President Trump, his cabinet, or the legislature. They were unalienable, granted by his Creator, just like those of all the rest of us.

To the Founders, that was self-evident. More’s the pity that many on the left reject that obvious and fundamental assertion today. Because they don’t want no “God” telling them what their rights are — or what may be sinful, for that matter. They think it’s their right to tell others what their rights are … and what they should believe.

Image: Turning Point USA shareable meme, via Facebook