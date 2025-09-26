Dearborn, Michigan: America’s canary in a coal mine?

The Detroit suburb of Dearborn, Michigan, sports a population of about 100,000 people.

It’s the birthplace of Henry Ford and the longtime world headquarters of the Ford Motor Company.

Per the 2020 census, slightly more than half of its population is of North African or Middle Eastern ancestry, the highest percentage of Muslim residents in the United States. Its current mayor, Democrat Abdullah Hammoud, is a Muslim who was born in Dearborn.

As I noted in an earlier piece, a Christian minister named Ted Barham recently showed up at a City Council meeting to protest the renaming of two intersections in honor of Osama Siblani, a local journalist … and supporter of terrorism.

According to reporting from Fox News and The Blaze: Barham cited articles in which Siblani had written that “the blood of the martyrs irrigates the land of Palestine” and opined that everyone should fight within his means, including “with stones, others … with guns, others … with planes, drones, and rockets.”

Barham understandably stated: “I feel like having that sign up there is almost like naming a street Hezbollah Street or Hamas Street.”

The Dishonorable Mayor proceeded to call Barham a “bigot,” a “racist,” and an “Islamophobe. He added: “Although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of the city will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of this city.”

Hammoud’s new campaign video is subtitled in Arabic. For that matter, so is most of Dearborn.

The situation in Dearborn is completely insane. The more you look into it, the crazier it gets. It's even worse than Little Mogadishu in Minnesota. They're really building an Islamic capital right in the middle of the American heartland. And nobody is doing anything to stop it. https://t.co/1fr1f5XIMV — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 26, 2025

I find this sadly ironic.

Henry Ford invented the assembly line near Dearborn, an innovation which greatly enhanced efficiency and productivity … and directly led to the production of the first car that the middle class could afford. Ford said of his ‘Model T,’ you can have it in any color … as long as it’s black. (And they called him a racist, LOL!)

Ford’s invention revolutionized the manufacture of countless items around the world, dramatically reducing the costs of these items to consumers. “Down the line,” the cost of other items was reduced with the improvement in speed and efficiency of shipping brought about by the replacing of horse-drawn wagons with motorized vehicles. Moreover, the frequency of certain illnesses was reduced with the dramatic decrease of horse manure in the streets.

Future Fords bore names such as “Mustang” and “Thunderbird,” a nod to the freedom, physical and spiritual, that they helped usher in. One famous ad pictures long blonde hair trailing behind the driver of a convertible as one of these iconic machines rolls down Route 66 or California’s Pacific Coast Highway.

In the Dearborn of the future, that freedom might well be in short supply.

But I’m sure you will be able to choose to belong to any religion … as long as it is Islam.

Image: Rmhermen, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0 Deed