Dearborn mayor tells Christian minister 'not welcome' after street-naming protest

While we are busy fighting with each other in this country (Left and Right), you may not have noticed that one Muslim-dominant community in Michigan is trying to impose its values on its residents and destroy our own:

A street once named to honor a Revolutionary War hero has now been partly rebranded for a man critics link to Hezbollah. That culture clash came to a boil not just on the pavement but inside Dearborn’s city hall on Wednesday, September 10 – where the mayor stunned residents by telling a local taxpayer he wasn’t welcome in his own hometown after the man criticized the renaming of a portion of Warren Avenue to honor a controversial figure in Arab-American culture, Osama Siblani. (Michigan News Source.)

The controversy arose because Edward “Ted” Barham spoke out at a city council meeting, protesting that signage on two intersections was changed to honor Siblani. At the council meeting, Mr. Barham read from a speech given by Siblani, publisher of Arab American News:

‘We are the Arabs who are going to lift Palestinians all the way to victory whether we are in Michigan and whether we are in Jenin. Believe me, everyone should fight within his means. They will fight with stones, others will fight with guns, others fight with planes, drones, and rockets.’ Barham told council members, ‘It sounds like he could be inciting violence in Michigan.’ Siblani has a long record of controversial remarks. In 2003 he told the Washington Post, ‘Mr. Bush believes Hezbollah, Hamas and other Palestinian factions are terrorists, but we believe they are freedom fighters.’ (Fox News)

It should be noted that the decision to change the signs was made by Wayne County, not the city. But it’s difficult to believe that the county made this tasteless decision without consulting the city; if the county did contact the city, I doubt that the city would have objected.

Why do I make that claim?

Mr. Barham believed that, given the comments that Siblani had made in support of Hamas and Hezbollah, renaming the streets would not only honor Siblani but his support of terrorists. The mayor was outraged at his statement:

His comments prompted Muslim Mayor Abdullah Hammoud to snap back saying, ‘You are an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor, you are not welcome here. And the day you move out of the city, will be the day that I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city.’ (The Daily Caller)

To show the absurdity of the mayor’s comment, a little background on Barham is in order:

Barham told Fox News Digital his own background gives him perspective. He was born in Africa, lived in Pakistan, Lebanon, and Israel, and ministered for years in England. He has produced Arabic-language Christian programming and holds graduate qualifications in biblical languages and theology from the University of Toronto, Oxford University, and other schools.

And who was moved to the shadows when his name was removed from the signs?

According to the Superior Township website, Detroit historian Silas Farmer noted that Warren Avenue was renamed back in 1869 to honor General Joseph Warren, a hero of the Revolutionary War and someone who is described as a Founding Father of the United States. Similarly, a winter 1989 edition of The Dearborn Historian records that the avenue was named after General Warren, who was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775.

This is not the first controversy that Dearborn has experienced. And given the determination to bring in the Muslim influence, it probably won’t be the last.

