Crazy Leftists Endanger the West

It feels as if leftists across the West try to out-crazy each other every day.

In the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer appears completely content with foreigners invading his homeland and raping his country’s young children, but he absolutely will not tolerate the sale of Red Bull to teenagers. “I won’t shy away from decisions to protect kids,” says the toad who puts parents in jail for correctly pointing out that he and other members of the British Establishment covered up the crimes of Islamic rape gangs for decades.

How will Starmer “protect kids”? “We’re stopping shops from selling high-caffeine energy drinks to under 16s,” the pedophile-enabling prime minister triumphantly declared this week. That makes sense. If British kids had enough energy to fight back against Islamic rapists, the British government would have to charge them for an “Islamophobia hate crime.” Child rape is merely a “cultural misunderstanding.” “Hate speech,” on the other hand, is intolerable!

Not to be out-crazied by leftists in the U.K., pro-“trans” demonstrators in the United States have gathered near the site of last week’s Minneapolis Catholic school shooting to demand extra “trans” rights. The mentally ill members of this perpetually offended club of sex fetishists consider it appropriate to express their grievances right next to the church where one of their deranged fellow travelers murdered praying kids. They couldn’t care less about grieving parents or traumatized children. They just want to make sure that Christians respect “trans” terrorists’ pronouns.

Some schools in the state of Washington are apparently trying to avoid another “trans” terror attack by proselytizing young children to the Alphabet People’s demonic religion. Indoctrinating kids with a “Gender Jamboree,” teachers instruct students to choose their own “gender identity.” Kindergartners are taught that “some people are boys, girls, some people are both, some people are neither.” On both sides of the Atlantic, schools have become little more than institutions built for grooming and sexually exploiting children. Teachers are often just as crazy as the delusional “trans” militants that they hold up as role models.

Leftists in the U.S. believe that Christian kids deserve to die for believing in biological reality. Leftists in the U.K. believe that Christian kids deserve to be raped in the name of “diversity.” Sane people have come to understand that “multiculturalism” and “inclusion” are just black magic incantations of a depraved “woke” religion.

Is “hate” too strong of a word to describe how leftist-globalists feel about Western citizens? I don’t think so. Leftists insist on open border policies that flood formerly safe towns with military-aged males from foreign nations with incompatible cultures. When those men operate as agents for transnational terrorist organizations specializing in drug-smuggling and human-trafficking, leftists cover up their crimes. When those men rape women, girls, and boys, leftists still cover up their crimes. When Westerners complain about the increase in violent crime, leftists publicly shame the victims for their “bigotry.” When Westerners demand that foreign criminals be deported, leftists claim that foreigners are an indispensable part of the economy and more worthy of respect than Western citizens. Leftists then censor and imprison any Westerners who complain. That reeks of Western self-hate.

There are perhaps forty million illegal aliens and fifty-five million visa holders in the United States. Nobody knows the exact numbers, and after decades of nobody knowing, it seems obvious that the leftist-globalists who constitute the permanent bureaucracy prefer it that way. When ordinary Americans learn of these numbers, they are floored. How can America be secure if it allows a nation of a hundred million or more foreigners to live within its borders? Why should Americans searching for jobs have to compete with non-Americans? Why should Americans have to pay more for food and housing because a hundred million foreign nationals drive up demand? It’s crazy.

Now that he’s back in office, President Trump is once again trying to disarm this national security ticking time bomb. He’s rebuilding the southern border wall that Biden tore down. He’s given ICE more funding for immigration enforcement than it’s ever had. He’s enlisted federal agencies, National Guard troops, active members of the military, and local law enforcement to assist in the gargantuan task of ridding the country of criminals, terrorists, foreign operatives, and anyone who sneaked into the United States. It’s an “all hands on deck” moment for every American who cares about the sovereignty and security of the country.

Yet leftist judges (many born in foreign countries), globalist NGOs (many funded by foreign billionaires), and Democrat politicians (many elected by foreign nationals) are doing everything they can to stymie the president’s efforts. Democrats and their leftist friends work harder to protect America’s enemies than they do to defend American citizens. It’s insane.

Since Democrats insist on coddling rapists, murderers, and terrorists, President Trump has an alternative strategy: obliterate members of foreign terrorist organizations in international waters before leftist judges and Democrat senators can protect them. It doesn’t matter how much Democrats depend upon drug cartels for money and votes. As secretary of State Rubio says, President Trump will “wage war on narco-terrorist organizations” and “blow them up.”

Leftists across the West sure do love criminals, pedophiles, and terrorists. They defend those animals every day. No wonder they hate Trump. A leader interested in protecting citizens? To leftists, that just sounds crazy.

Image: woodleywonderworks via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.