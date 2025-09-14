Christians and the world's fire

World events rage on like a speeding train in the night towards new disasters. War, threats and hatred. Conflicts between people, ideologies, religions and states. Nature in rebellion above and below ground in the sea, too. The economy's death dances on a thin wire. These traces of existence in the world, ticking bombs we cannot change. We are forced to go along, and hope our little everyday lives are not scorched by the world's fire.

Many people raise their voices, on Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube to trumpet their truths.

But a divided media and political establishment tell us what we shall believe and know. Agenda-driven ideologically embedded “facts,” which turn out to be half- or whole lies and sometimes glimmers of truth, because one says this and another the opposite.

After all, not everyone can be right because minus and plus do not fit together, they repel each other. “Facts and truth” today is like a poorly cooked dish with both lacking and foreign ingredients, there is a lot missing and added incorrectly. The motive is to confirm our ideologies and beliefs, but the train in the night rushes on …

Who and what should we rest our tired heads against at the edge of the abyss?

Who is right, what should we believe? Maybe just continue to deny what we will encounter in the future or even tomorrow, pretending so our little everyday life can survive this day? Get to eat also today, sleep safely for another night. But the worry, the anxiety does not let go, it sneaks in like a dark shadow in the heart, that heart fails therefore to convince the brain not to worry, and the night train rushes on towards the dark cliff.

I see on the side of the track happily bright people with genuine smiles, no hatred, only love and peace.

Who are they?

They are called by many with contempt and distrust in their mouths “Christians,” their reputation many want to smear but why then are they happy, so free in peace?

Can you jump off the train, join them? Pull the emergency brake and just believe in something that has endured through two thousand years of the world's fire.

This Jesus, the Prince of Peace who saves us from ourselves to a Heaven without night, darkness and suffering.

Forgiveness and reconciliation, a peace that demonstrably endures and a safe rest beyond the world's fire is here and now and forever.

After all, you have tried everything else; the red and blue, all the colors of the rainbow, political parties and other religions, yoga and jogging, vitamins and drugs. That has been driving your heads in quicksand for thousands of years and we see, understand less and less, forgetting the light above.

Say what you want, opinions of all kinds but few can give real life and peace. There is only conflict more and more, so I turn off the T.V. for a while, the computer and the mobile phone as well.

Dusting off the Bible, I get off the train, go to “those” and to Him who seems to love me and wants to receive me, because I want to smile in peace, and a new tomorrow.

Peter Kujala is Swedish and lives in Sweden.