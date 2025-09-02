Chicago and Kinshasa, perfect together?

In my recent article, Africa and renewables, perfect together? I wrote the following,

The problem is the low trust society which exists within Africa. It manifests itself in the form of poor societal cohesion, corruption, and disorder. It impedes development at every turn. I find it difficult to believe that the Belgian colonial authorities would not have built the Grand Inga Dam decades ago if they had remained in the Congo.

I can easily repurpose that statement with a few minor alterations to reflect the situation in Chicago or any Democrat-run city. Let me demonstrate.

The problem is the low trust society which exists within Chicago. It manifests itself in the form of poor societal cohesion, corruption, and disorder. It impedes development at every turn. I find it difficult to believe that Trump would not have restored order decades ago if he had been governing Chicago.

I believe that is an accurate statement. With Trump taking over Chicago in the upcoming week, we won’t have a repeat of the headline that appeared in Breitbart this weekend, “Chicago: At Least 53 Shot Thus Far on Labor Day Weekend”. Likewise, if I waved a magic wand and Belgium troops returned to Kinshasa (former Leopoldville), we would see an end to shootings in that city.

I summed up my earlier article by saying, “The lesson that should have been learned from the colonial experiment in Africa is that it ended too soon and left its inhabitants woefully unprepared for modernity.” The same could be said about Chicago or any Democrat-run city. However, a reader questioned if there were anything that could have been done in practical terms to prepare the locals for self-governance. I must agree that he raised a good point.

Image generated by ChatGPT.