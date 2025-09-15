Charlie Kirk’s death and conservatives’ Scarlett-O’Hara-meets-Charlie-Brown dilemma

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Democrats are denying their past calls to violence and demanding “unity.” There’s a real risk that Republicans will yield to those demands, although many (thankfully) seem to have figured out that Democrat-style “unity” should not be on the table. There are several cultural and historical analogies that apply to this situation, with the top among them being the unfortunate (for Republicans) intersection between Scarlett O’Hara and Charlie Brown.

Image created using AI.

We all know that Democrats have been baying for blood for a long time:

This video right here is why the violence started.



Every damn one of them knew they were activating violence.



They will now be stepping in front of cameras in the upcoming days to blame Republicans for their very own rhetoric.



Share this everywhere.

The facts of who’s to blame pic.twitter.com/wa3DjejUKH — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) September 15, 2025

Internet meme; creator unknown.

That baying led to two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, which were promptly followed by leftists insisting on some variation of “he had it coming.”

Donald Trump wasn’t (and isn’t) the only target. Any conservative who espouses views that, until a few decades ago, were completely mainstream (e.g., borders matter, sex is binary, Hamas is a terrorist group, content of character matters more than color of skin) has been demonized as racist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, and, of course, a Nazi. There’s a reason that all major conservative voices spend a fortune on 24-hour security.

The prominent Democrats doing the speaking aren’t ever going to be the ones who pull the trigger. They are, however, the ones who inspire the trigger pullers. They create the zeitgeist that activates the foot soldiers.

And on Wednesday, September 10, one of those foot soldiers, who seems to have belonged to a “transtifa”-style cell (if the accused man is, in fact, the killer), assassinated Charlie Kirk, a man who believed that he could change people’s minds through reasoned argument, not violence or verbal abuse. Immediately afterward, the left’s foot soldiers—especially in the professional classes—lost all semblance of social control and celebrated Charlie’s death in the crudest, most violent terms. They made it plain that those who challenge their values deserve to die.

By contrast, the left’s thought leaders (politicians, media hacks, etc.), the same people in the video above, realized that the cries for blood were not going to play well with the mostly apolitical American center. The word went out: Preach unity, free speech, and peace. Here are just two examples:

This is actually a good statement from Bernie Sanders



Worth the watch

pic.twitter.com/8eI1OAAHLD — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 12, 2025 🚨 CHUCK SCHUMER ON CHARLIE KIRK: “Coming together is what we ought to be doing. Not pointing figures of blame!”



Nah, screw you, Chuck. YOUR PARTY DID THIS.



YEARS of Democrats calling conservatives “literal NAZlS” did this.



We’re pointing the finger. And it’s pointed at YOU. pic.twitter.com/y520t85XL4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 11, 2025

Watching this, all I could think of was my favorite part of Gone With The Wind (and, no, it’s not, “My dear, I don’t give a damn”). Scarlett, having violated norms and almost gotten herself raped, is now extremely upset that the husband she routinely abused is dead. Rhett Butler sums it up perfectly, both her abuse and her concerns:

“As I understand it, you are not really sorry for marrying Frank and bullying him and inadvertently causing his death. You are only sorry because you are afraid of going to hell. Is that right?” “Well—that sounds so mixed up.” “Your ethics are considerably mixed up too. You are in the exact position of a thief who’s been caught red handed and isn’t sorry he stole but is terribly, terribly sorry he’s going to jail.”

(By the way, Rhett Butler, not the sociopathic Scarlett, is the real heart of this powerful book.)

That’s the Democrat leadership in a nutshell. None of them is sorry about their extremism, abuse, and threats. Instead, all are worried that their conduct might have alienated the American public. What you’re seeing isn’t guilt; it’s fear.

And that gets us to Charlie Brown. One of the most familiar tropes in American pop culture is Charlie Brown believing that Lucy won’t again pull the football away as he’s about to kick it:

Like Charlie Brown, every time...every single time...after the Democrats have incited riots and violent death, Republicans believe Democrats’ demands for unity. Will this time be different?

On my social media feed, people are claiming it will be different, but I’m already seeing some Republicans grasp frantically across the aisle:

Yesterday, Mark Wayne Mullin said in an interview that Republicans & Democrats alike need to turn down the rhetoric that has fueled a rise in political violence.

Trump called for beating the hell put of left wing lunatics.

How should I interpret that one? pic.twitter.com/3IeZIJY60C — Chris T (@ChristyH787560) September 12, 2025

Other examples include Spencer Cox, Ryan Zinke, Stuart Adams, and Lindsey Graham. To the extent they preach non-violence, I agree. But if they’re making a “can’t we all get along” argument, no, we can’t. As Europe’s Jews learned, you cannot get along with people whose bottom line is your death.

Leftist ideology needs to be extirpated from American society, starting with firing from their jobs those who ardently believe violence and murder are the answer to speech with which they disagree. The next step is to withhold all federal monies from educational institutions that advance anti-constitutional ideas. And most of all, we must speak out. American values matter!

At the end of the day, we must ask whether Republicans will perpetually mimic Charlie Brown when they’re dealing with Scarlett O’Hara, who cares nothing about her sins and only about her potential punishments?

And here’s one more analogy, this time to modern history and world politics: One of the problems Israel has had in fighting its wars is that it wants the world to like it, so it never fights to win; it fights only to stalemates that allow its enemies to regroup.

The world has made clear, and is making it clearer every day, that it despises Israel and would like to see it annihilated. Only now does Israel slowly seem to be grasping that, if you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t, just do it! Survival matters more than chasing after praise from those who despise you.

Conservatives, especially the RINOs named above, can’t seem to grasp that this isn’t their Dad’s Democrat party anymore. It’s been taken over by radicals, and these radicals loathe every aspect of American values—the Constitution, the faith, the freedom, the normalcy of it all. Nothing will make them like us, so we need to stop trying—and for God’s sake, stop running at that football!