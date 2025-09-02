Can Western nations still prevent devolution without revolution?

"Progressivism" is not progressive, it is regressive.

It is actually leading to societal devolution, not evolution.

A close look at leftist Democrat-run cities proves that Darwin’s theories don’t hold up, at least when applied to humans. Sloth, laziness, drug use, homeless camps, poop maps, mental illness, etc., are sadly ubiquitous where order and achievement once prevailed. Graffiti defaces once beautiful buildings. Businesses, statues, monuments, and cathedrals alike are vandalized. Chaos reigns. People feel unsafe, stressed, hopeless.

This often leads the very government that created these conditions to step in and abridge and usurp people’s rights, in a fruitless purported attempt to curtail the uncertainty and violence.

But taking away decent people’s ability to speak their minds and even defend themselves invariably makes things worse. Which may then lead the government to issue more decrees, leading to even more frustration and anger. Wash, rinse, repeat.

And today in the West there is an even worse scenario. Several governments are demeaning and abusing their own citizens, using their tax dollars to pay to fete illegal aliens who have no intentions of assimilating, and who, in fact, openly mock and decry the countries they have chosen to come to (illegally).

This is in no small part due to the fact that progressives seem to view the Seven Deadly Sins as “the Seven Coolest Things.” When a society denigrates and dismisses tradition, law and order, standards of decency, morality, character, competence, objective truth, and Judeo-Christianity … and instead celebrates, embraces, and rewards incompetence, crime, chaos, utter depravity, dishonesty -- and radical Islam -- it has signed its own death warrant. And its death will not be that far off.

That is the truth -- logically and historically. That is not “my truth.” It is the truth.

You are free to disagree with me (or at least I hope you are). You can ignore me. You can stop reading what I write. You can mock me. I don’t care, because that changes nothing.

So, you say you want a revolution? You may well get a devolution instead.

And there almost certainly will never be another Revolutionary War as necessary and consequential as the one Americans fought to gain their independence almost 250 years ago.

Another Revolutionary War?! I am getting ever more concerned there might be a Devolutionary War on the horizon, instead.

What’s the difference? A Revolutionary War, at this point, would be one won by those trying to save their country from certain ruin at the hands of hyper-secular “progressives” and/or radical Islamists. A Devolutionary* War would be one won by the hyper-secular “progressives” and/or radical Islamists.

Truth be told, we have already entered this conflict, whether some folks realize it or not. Let’s hope and pray it stays a “Cold” War without bloodshed.

England, France, Germany, Sweden, et al. must sober up and buckle down.

America, too.

If we lose this war, government of, by, and for the people will once again vanish from the Earth.

*[referring to degeneration; decline, descent; deterioration; retrograde; backward]

