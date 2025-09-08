Angry with Bobby for supporting Trump

Who remembers the day that Robert Kennedy Jr. declared his support for the Trump campaign? We were driving to Houston, and it made for amazing radio. Kennedy, the name that all of us associate with Democrats, was pointing out the corruption in his party. He blasted the primary politics that screwed Senator Sanders in 2016, guaranteed VP Biden the 2020 nomination, and then handed it to VP Harris. It angered Kennedy and probably lots of Democrats.

So, let’s go to that hearing last week. It was a clown show for Democrats, as Roger Kimball wrote:

The real protagonist was someone who wasn’t even present, viz. Donald Trump. The fire was directed at Kennedy, but the ultimate target was Trump. The strategy is to discredit and then destroy Kennedy, a potent outgrowth of the Trump administration. If the Dems can destroy Kennedy, he would represent the outer skin of the onion. They would then proceed against other Trump lieutenants. Robert Kennedy wants to find out why Americans are fatter, sicker, and more plagued by chronic disease now than ever before. He wants to know why cases of autism have skyrocketed and why 8 out of 10 young adults are not fit enough to join the military. Is it because of what they eat, the medicines they are forced to take, or something else? The Democrats want to play what Bill Clinton (and later Hillary) called “the politics of personal destruction.”

Yes, it was the politics of destroying Bobby.

The Democrats were not really talking about vaccines or solutions. They were talking about Trump and Trump because that’s all they do. There are legitimate issues about vaccines and kids taking too many pills. But none of that really came out during this hearing. Again, it was all about Democrats angry about Kennedy choosing Trump.

So, voters are looking for answers regarding vaccines and why schools were closed in California and not in Texas, why businesses were running normally in Florida and not in New York, and, most of all, why Senate hearings always turn into “gotcha” games.

I guess that voters will have to wait because none of those questions were answered at the hearing. What we learned is that Democrats are mad with Bobby for revealing how corrupt their party is.

Kennedy handled himself well. Most of all, President Trump is the luckiest man in the world because his political enemies can’t help making fools of themselves.

