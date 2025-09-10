America’s mental illness

America has a mental illness problem. No, not the confused transsexual nihilist who shot up children at a Christian school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, nor the 14-time “black” criminal in Charlotte, North Carolina who killed a young blonde Ukrainian refugee on her way home from work.

These people are mental, for sure. But no, I’m talking about leftism. Leftism writ large is a mental illness.

Einstein defined insanity as “doing the same things over and over again and expecting a different result.”

Progressive leftism has failed America, politically, economically, and culturally.

President Trump has exposed the failings of “restorative justice” policing in our inner cities. He’s exposed the fallacy that the Executive doesn’t have the authority to secure our borders. He’s exposed the lie that we must accommodate the globalists’ plans for our gradual demise. He’s exposed the lie that boys and men pretending to be girls belong in private spaces and on the field of play. He and Bobby Kennedy, Jr. are exposing the lie that Big Food, Big Pharma, and our (ahem) health agencies were seeking solutions for an increasingly sick population. He’s exposed the many lies that our intelligence agencies and district courts are fair arbiters of justice, and not bureaucratic Deep State resistance fighters in the quest for Democrat supremacy. Lastly, he’s exposed the lie that the Media Industrial Complex are arbiters of truth and not sycophantic mouthpieces for the entrenched leftist bureaucrats in the Democrat Socialist Party.

The mental illness I speak of is the media-induced mass psychosis that has seemingly enraptured the American electorate. Voters continually vote against their own interests.

Democrat-run inner-city black people biannually vote for bad schools, few job prospects, increased government dependency, drug addiction, violent crime, death, and despair.

Low- and middle-income Hispanic Americans vote for politicians who have purposefully imported unskilled, lower-wage illegal workers whom they now have to compete with for jobs, education, health care, and housing.

Young single women have bought into the lie that they don’t need a man or a family, that they can be fulfilled through work alone. That government can be looked upon as Daddy when necessary to help make ends meet. Young women are the primary victims of the sexual predators whom the aforementioned Democrat administration invited into their neighborhoods.

Gays for Palestine have seemingly accepted the premise that the enemy of my enemy is my friend, unaware that they would be thrown off a rooftop in Judea and Samaria (not the fictional Palestine).

Leftist Christians and Jews have adopted the “social gospel” as gospel, and have accepted that their book, their laws can be followed à la carte, where there is no sin, no cross, no resurrection, no judgment, only unconditional love and acceptance (of depravity).

There are the “old white hippies” living in gated enclaves, seemingly oblivious to the struggle of their grandchildren’s generation; the black grandmother in Chicago afraid to leave her home after dark; the Hispanic family in El Paso competing for resources and opportunity; and the college graduate with a worthless degree and $100K in debt, working as a barista.

America’s mental illness is voters voting for the same Leftist ideas, expecting a different result. The left’s new idea? Communism. Spread the wealth. Free or subsidized rent. Free buses. Government-run grocery stores. Even more “restorative justice.” Defund the police. Seize the means of production.

Leftism writ large is a mental disorder. Let’s hope (pray) that some of the above-referenced voter blocs come to their senses and break from their media-induced mass psychosis. To paraphrase a movie line, never go full mental.

