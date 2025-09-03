Alphabet news agencies proving wokeness is alive and well

Many on the right are still gloating about the 2024 elections and the “fact” that wokeness is in full-fledged retreat. Why, they say, corporations, a few Democrat influencers and donors … and even the media are beginning to see the light.

Call me a skeptic (and many have), but:

NBC News recently bent over backward to avoid "misgendering" Robin Westman, the would-be mass murderer who shot at children and adults who were praying inside Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, killing two and injuring 17.

But, to the network, the real crime was that it used male pronouns in its original article when describing the shooter and his heinous crime.

NBC subsequently issued a correction reading: "A previous version of this article used the wrong pronoun for the shooter. She used female pronouns.”

Sure, the Satanic bastard destroyed the lives of multiple families, but NBC thought it owed it to her — actually him — to abide by his preferred pronouns. Which based on his own writings, he apparently didn't to use anymore, not wanting to be 'trans' anymore. Monstrous.

Not to be outdone, ABC News declined to report that Westman had placed the message "Kill Donald Trump” on the magazine of one of his weapons.

Instead, ABC News chose to report that Westman had written "the name of President Trump" on the firearm, effectively insinuating he was somehow a Trump supporter, the polar opposite of the truth.

ABC reporter refers to “the name of President Trump written on the guns” without mentioning that the message was “k*ll Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/XuPvv5subK — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 27, 2025

This is outrageous, akin to reporting that John Wilkes Booth was at Ford’s Theater “hoping to see President Lincoln.”

And, of course, CBS got into the act, despite the fact it had previously been sued by President Trump for substantively altering an interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris in an attempt to make her appear less incoherent … and enhance her chances of defeating Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a lawsuit its parent company, Paramount, was forced to settle for a $16 million donation to the future Trump library, a humilating defeat.

This time CBS only aired a part of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s response to a question pertaining to Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant that the Trump administration deported to El Salvador earlier this year.

In the clip that CBS aired, Noem stated, "Prosecution decisions are always made by the Department of Justice and Pam Bondi’s department, so we will let them do that, although this individual does have criminal charges pending. He has charges pending against him civilly as well. And the one thing that we will continue to do is to make sure that he doesn’t walk free in the United States of America."

Here is the rest of Noem’s answer, that CBS edited out:

"This individual was a known human smuggler, an MS-13 gang member, and an individual who is a wife beater, and someone who is so perverted that he solicited nude photos from minors and even his fellow human traffickers told him to knock it off. He was so sick in what he was doing and how he was treating small children. So, he needs to never be in the United States of America, and our administration is making sure we’re doing all that we can.”

Why do you think CBS didn’t include Noem’s full reply to the question she was asked? Could it be it was because the rest of her answer contained facts that made Abrego Garcia look like the dirtbag he is … and that runs counter to The Narrative? You think?

Hilariously, CBS doesn't think there's an issue.

According to The Hill:

“Secretary Noem’s ‘Face The Nation’ interview was edited for time and met all CBS News standards,” a spokesperson for CBS News said in a statement to The Hill. “The entire interview is publicly available on YouTube, and the full transcript was posted early Sunday morning at CBSNews.com.”

CBS is still insisting that the aired interview -- and processes leading up to it-- met the network's standards.

I have no doubt that is the case. It is also the problem.

Once again, it is impossible to disdain and despise the mainstream media to the degree it deserves.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License

This essay has been updated to correct the outcome of the lawsuit regarding CBS.