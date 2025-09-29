After the Ryder Cup, should golfers be allowed to wear noise-cancelling headphones?

When the pairs for the final round of the Ryder Cup were introduced, it was evident that most of the USA players were physically bigger, with the possible exception of Jon Rahm’s opponent. One might say that, at least physically, the Euros were Euro-peons. Nevertheless, they showed internal fortitude to eventually win despite a strong comeback from the U.S. team. And despite intense heckling for the partisan crowd.

The event occurred at Bethpage Black, which is in Farmingdale on Long Island, New York, about thirty miles outside New York City. It appears there was a mass migration of idiots from Gotham to the golfing suburbs, as competitive heckling of the Euros degenerated into unseemly abuse. In addition to the guttersnipe insults directed toward the Euros, some fool hurled a beer at Rory McIlroy and his wife.

New Yorkers aren’t necessarily known for their politeness, but even diehard soccer hooligans may have been aghast at the crowd’s antics. Perhaps the cognizant authorities ought to consider modifying Rule 4.3a(4) of the Official Rules of Golf to allow occasional use of noise-canceling headphones.

Golf is a mental sport. Remaining focused through all manner of distractions is part of a pro golfer’s skillset. But what the Euros just experienced in the suburb of Gotham were not mere distractions. It was vicious chanting, screaming, and constant interruptions. Indeed, rowdiness hit new highs (or is that lows?). The cacophony was accompanied by squeaky rubber ducks, which are particularly distracting when a player is going through his pre-shot routine.

Obviously, the Ryder Cup represents the pinnacle of golf competition. It is incredibly exciting, even for the uninitiated who can’t tell a slice from a fade from a hook. But in this era of common sense, surely we can distinguish between competitive conduct and vile abuse. To their great credit, some of the U.S. players (Justin Thomas, and the ever-classy Scottie Scheffler, for example) tried to quiet the crowd’s over-exuberance when their opponents were lining up putts.

Another way to quiet them is to don noise-canceling headphones. I bet many players would be too proud to wear them, but, for future Ryder Cups, it could be an accoutrement in their bag. Being all-square and with one hole to play, who wants a bunch of raucous rubber duckies squeaking incessantly from the peanut gallery when teeing it up?

During the prestigious biennial golf tournament between the USA and Europe, the pressure on players to not disappoint their team or country is so intense that heart rates may soar. In a clever advertising campaign, a company’s health monitoring band displayed biometric measures of players at key moments during the match. Perhaps…just perhaps…those rates may be lowered by wearing noise-cancelling headphones.

If there are numerous complaints about obnoxious personal heckling (as there were at Bethpage), give officials the discretion to allow players to counter the abuse with headphones. Many will shun them, either out of pride or fear of further torments, or if they affect their precarious swing dynamics. Then again, even drunk spectators may catch on that their taunts are falling on deaf ears.

After the shambolic hordes escaped Gotham to descend on Bethpage, perhaps golf Rule 4.3a(4) should be reconsidered. It was obviously formulated before the current milieu of ultra-competitive Ryder Cups became unruly. Part of its justification is that blocking distractions to calm one’s nerves (even while golfers wear heart-monitoring gadgets) may elicit an artificial advantage. An obvious counter is that they can be made available to all. No soothing music, just anti-noise waves to reduce the fiery screeches from overwrought drunkards masquerading as fans. That might preclude a more draconian approach such as banning alcohol sales.

