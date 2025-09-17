After the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the left is on a rampage

The morning before Charlie Kirk’s murder, I told my sisters that the big myth was that the Democrats used to be safe Americans.

You know, patriotic, God-fearing, moral, anti-crime, proponents of free speech, totally in with the Constitution.

Forget that. Leftists hate those points to the extreme, cheering Kirk’s killing as revenge for brilliantly lauding conservative values.

If lefties couldn’t beat Courageous Kirk in debate, which was impossible at campuses throughout the country and even in England, then gun him down, which someone on their side did in Utah.

The mistake conservatives make is yearning for Democrats of yore, when they supposedly had their civil feet on the ground with Presidents Truman and Kennedy.

But they never did. Let’s check the issues:

Slavery. The slave owners were Democrats.

Secession. Democrats voted for it.

The Civil War. Democrats caused and lost it.

Terror. Democrats started the KKK after Republicans freed the slaves.

Income tax. The Demoocrats’ President Woodrow Wilson ignited it, pilfering Americans at the expense of tariffs.

Suffering. The Democrats’ FDR started America down the road of massive government spending while dragging out the Great Depression.

Traitors. FDR and Truman had plenty in their administrations, including Harry Dexter White and Alger Hiss, passing secrets to the Soviets

Slaughter. Kennedy sparked the Vietnam War, the second straight dead-end conflict after Korea that a Republican had to finish.

Ruination. President Lyndon Johnson signed Sen. Ted Kennedy’s immigrant bill of 1965 that opened the floodgates to third-world immigrants and changed the face of America.

Lawfare. The Dems had no chance in 1972 versus President Richard Nixon, who bulldozed them with a 49-state landslide, so what does lefty do? Drag him through congressional hearings until he resigned. It foretold the game plan that liberals tried against Donald Trump. Only this time DJT stood not only for the president, but also for Don’t Just Try.

Waste. President Jimmy Carter couldn’t keep from swelling the bureaucracy, starting the Energy and Education departments, which accomplished nothing. In education, the rise of the department coincided with failing schools.

Kowtow. President Barack Obama loved the Iranians so much, he flew pallets of billions their way. Just in case their terror account ran dry.

Destroy. Joe Biden, the con in chief after the 2020 rigged election, opened the southern border to millions of illegals. Each one will vote Democrat, expediting the fall of America.

The only ones in the way of that invasion are President Trump and his loyalists. Like Charlie Kirk.

Democrats knew it. So they tried to kill Trump and did so with Kirk.

Expressing my inner Trump, Charlie Kirk was One Big Beautiful Force of Nature.

This is truly a sad time for America. But not the end. Charlie Kirk called his college march “The American Comeback Tour.”

No question we’re coming back.

Other brilliant Americans, like Kirk’s Joan of Arc-like wife, Erika, will stand tall for this titanic country.

And tell it like it is: We better keep beating the left before it pulls another 1917, when the Bolsheviks turned Russia into a killing field.

As Elon Musk posted on his X: “The Left is the party of murder.”

Another top talent, TV and podcast wiz Jesse Kelly, said on X: “Do not for one second think this is a rare thing. Democrats are violent. They love violence. This is the norm.”

It is. My few lefty friends didn’t send one message of condolence for Kirk.

In reality, liberals want MAGA to disappear. If it takes death, so be it.

As treacherous as the Democrats have been for two centuries, they’re just as bad now. Watch your back.

Bucky Fox is an editor and author in Florida.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0 Deed