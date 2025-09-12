After Charlie, no excuses

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has changed everything. In the thousands of articles that have already been written about his murder and in the millions of social media posts that have flooded the internet since his death, it is obvious that this historic event has profound meaning for America and the rest of the world.

With the corporate news media’s active assistance, the targeted assassination attempt of an entire softball field of Republican lawmakers eight years ago was transformed into an artificial kumbaya moment celebrating bipartisanship in D.C. When President Trump escaped a similar assassination attempt last year by a fraction of an inch, the propagandists in the press blamed the Republican nominee for his “divisive” rhetoric.

That’s what the political left has done for over a century: Those pushing the Marxist revolution across the West justify their own violence while persecuting others for their speech. Leftist-globalists despise free speech. They will kill you for speaking your mind.

Charlie’s assassination clarifies this dreadful reality in a way that past acts of leftist violence and murder have not. Why? Because he was the best of us: noble, articulate, compassionate, and willing to welcome anyone into the fold, Charlie’s virtuous nature was undeniable. He never raised a hand against his political adversaries. He disarmed opponents with reasoned debate, sincere empathy, compelling argument, and beautiful words. Words were Charlie’s weapon of choice, except he never used them to hurt others. He spoke in ways that could break through the veils of ignorance imprisoning the human mind. His words liberated people. And the demons on the left killed him for it.

Killing this lamb from Jesus’ flock has forced even those who would prefer to remain blind to open up their eyes and see. All over the internet, leftists are celebrating Charlie’s murder. Without fear of reprisal or shame in their hearts, they record themselves laughing and cheering. They call this man who preached love a “hater.” They justify executing a man of peace. Non-leftists watching this morbid celebration of Charlie’s assassination are forced to recognize an unpleasant truth: Evil exists in this world, and leftist political parties have given evil a home.

It was strange, although not surprising, to see Democrat leaders across the country use Charlie’s murder as an opportunity to call for strict gun control. After this assassination, gun control is dead. No sane person will lay down his weapons when leftist monsters are murdering friends. Usually, Marxists wait to slaughter citizens until after they have successfully disarmed the population. Their bloodlust is so uncontrollable today, though, that they can’t wait to bury us in mass graves.

A Marxist shoots a businessman in the back of the head. Jews are lit on fire and murdered in cold blood. Christian schoolchildren are slaughtered because they follow Jesus and seek God’s mercy. At some point, even the most peaceful among us must recognize the spiritual war now raging and rise to protect the vulnerable from evil incarnate bringing sin and death.

When President Trump rose from the ground after surviving an assassin’s bullet, his instincts drove him to deliver a clear message: “Fight! Fight! Fight!” Why that message? Because the Holy Spirit wants us to be resolute. As God works through all of us, Trump spoke what the Almighty knows we must hear. This is not the time to be timid. This is not the moment for weakness. Right now is when all believers must be bold and courageous.

Charlie was bold and courageous. He walked onto university campuses filled with professors and students who hated him, and he offered them the chance to prove his arguments wrong. No subject was off-limits. Religion, politics, the Constitution, race relations, technology, current events, foreign affairs, pop culture, music — everything was on the table. There was only one stipulation: Everyone must be free to debate. Charlie did not countenance censorship or intimidation. Wielding his calm demeanor and infectious passion as instruments for welcoming everyone, he extended the Lord’s invitation wherever he traveled: “Come now, let us reason together.”

Charlie’s divinely inspired gift was his power to change minds. Everywhere he went, people came to tear him down and tell him why he was wrong. Time and again, he lifted those people up and placed them onto paths leading them to what is right. The effect he had on strangers was immense. With words, he melted away impurities that damage souls. With words, he shaped the metal before him and turned those willing to listen into something stronger than they were before. He provided that service without publicity or payment. His charity was pure. And we are all poorer now to have lost it.

When the sources of such generosity leave us, the spaces they once filled feel intolerably vacant. It is perhaps only when the best of us leave this world that we truly understand how much of what is good had been shaped by their hands. We feel small without their presence, and we feel lost without their guidance. Yet God is always with us. With courage and faith, we must pick up the weighty responsibilities Charlie left behind and carry them for as many miles as we can. We must follow Charlie’s example by leading others down Christ’s path.

We cannot negotiate with evil. We can only confront it and destroy it. After Charlie, there are no excuses left.

