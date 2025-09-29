After charges dropped in pro-abortion assault, is it time for the FBI to investigate Alvin Bragg?

Is it time for the FBI to investigate New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office for public corruption?

It sure looks like it with a naked miscarriage of justice like this:

The Bronx woman caught on camera sucker punching a pro-life activist has dodged criminal charges in the case because the Manhattan District Attorney’s office failed to meet a legal deadline — but instead of remorse, she attacked her victim again. Brianna J. Rivers had been facing a second-degree assault charge for the April incident which took place in Harlem while Savannah Craven Antao was interviewing her, but a court dismissed the case in July after DA Alvin Bragg’s office failed to turn over evidence to the defense team on time.

Here's the video:

Pro-Life Journalist PUNCHED for Exposing Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/Sx7ZnCYE1d — Live Action (@LiveAction) April 4, 2025

The message sent in this season of political violence is that it's O.K. to punch out someone whose political views you don't like, but only if your views match those of the district attorney, who decides who gets prosecuted and who gets charges dropped.

It was the easiest case in the world -- it was on film and the defendant was known. What's more, she gloated about her act, insulted her victim online, and then, according to the Post, literally sold t-shirts mocking the victim.

Sure, they claimed it was an 'unacceptable' mistake. But "mistakes" like this can be intentional, a way of pulling a few strings for the pro-abortion activists, helping her along, sticking it to the pro-lifer since that's how they roll. Just a little routine incompetence, see.

Nobody believes them. I don't.

Obviously, they were sending a message to other pro-abortion thugs that physically attacking your opponent will somehow get lost in the paper shuffle, so go ahead. Note that old grannies have been thrown in prison, by the way, for praying in front of abortion clinics, but a physical assailant from the other side, that's O.K.

Bragg's office has a grotesque history of politicized prosecutions. A rival who is running against Bragg laid it out:

[Veteran prosecutor Diana] Florence said she “couldn’t say” whether Bragg’s lefty politics directly contributed to the outcome of this case, but claimed it wouldn’t be the first time. “Politics has no place in the district attorney’s office and…that is what has happened in this district attorney’s office. We’ve seen it time and time again,” she said, and referenced Bragg’s dismissal of murder charges against Tracy McCarter, who was accused of killing her husband in 2020.

Bragg, recall, dropped charges against 32 of 46 pro-Hamas protestors who created mayhem at Columbia University, allowing nearly all of them to get off scot-free, while the university itself declined to expel them and only called the cops on them after they seem to have been forced to, what with the custodians being taken hostage and all. Was there collusion there in the name of supporting Hamas and fulfilling a sicko mission of Jew-hate? Well, one wonders.

He also invented quite a roster of charges against President Trump, his every move intended to speed up the case by election day, hamper campaigning by the leading presidential candidate, and invent laws that no one previously had ever been charged for. He preened and postured about that, and very much seemed to be in collusion with the leftist judges as well as the White House.

And he went after Daniel Penny who saved a subway full of people from a dangerous maniac, throwing the full book of the law at him, costing him millions in legal expenses at a case that never should have been brough, making all would-be rescuers in future encounters with crazed, deranged, potential killers a non-starter. The murder of a young Ukrainian refugee as bystanders looked the other way was his legacy.

With a record like that -- as New York sinks into third-world crime status -- it's pretty obvious that he enforces the laws selectively, and has quite a racket going on. He's not about justice, he's about raw, illegitimate power enforcd or not enforced under color of law.

Bragg says he will discipline the employee who failed to make the world's easiest deadline, but since we don't have a name, it's pretty dubious that is what's going to happen, particularly if he was in on it.

Public corruption of this kind is against the law. Let the FBI come in now, and find out just how bad this "justice" racket really is, and take action to restore justice.

Image: Screen shot from Live Action video, via X