A sea change -- or business as usual?

The recent murder of Charlie Kirk, the “highest profile American political figure to be assassinated in nearly six decades,” has been called “the death of free speech,” a “tipping point,” a “watershed moment,” and “one of the worst moments in recent American history.” How did we get to this point, what happened, and what happens next?

First, for over a decade, America has experienced a campaign of increasingly extremist political rhetoric. Some elected leaders have opted for demonization over debate and overtly encouraged violence against political opponents and their supporters. Officials and candidates at every level have promulgated eliminationist rhetoric.

Second, in an eye-opening poll published by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) in April 2025, a sizeable portion rated the prospective murder of Elon Musk (31%) or President Trump (38%) as somewhat justified. For respondents who self-identified left of center, the percentage rose to 50% (Musk) and 56% (Trump). Of those, 11% (Musk) and 14% (Trump) believed such murders would be “Completely Justified.” If at all reflective of reality, the poll suggests that a majority of a political constituency in America considers murdering the sitting President of the United States a justifiable act.

Third, on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk, known for promoting the “venerable tradition” of open debate and civil dialogue modeled by Socrates, Plato, and Aristotle was assassinated while discussing gun violence with a college student. One person, and possible co-conspirators, appear to have acted as judge, jury, and executioner to brazenly murder an unarmed citizen.

Fourth, news about the event ignited a chain reaction celebrating Kirk’s violent death. Many were startled because millions of Americans hold similar beliefs about God, family, and country, including the First Amendment rights to free speech and peaceably assemble. The obvious comfort level exhibited by people euphorically applauding the homicide of a defenseless citizen holding a microphone further shocked many. Celebrants not only felt comfortable publicly posting sentiments, many seemed surprised to receive negative feedback, much less lose contracts for projects, their jobs, sales outlets, TV shows, and more. The high degree of comfort -- the ambient environment, assumed culture, perceived shared value system -- wherein some felt so free, justified, and righteous is deeply revealing.

Others sought to blame the victim or excuse celebrants by referencing Kirk’s words or beliefs, although some quickly discovered their assertions were slanderous and untrue. Such diversionary comments indicate tacit consensus for carrying out the death penalty against people who say things others don’t like. Yet, most of the 41 capital offenses punishable by death in the U.S. derive from murder, not talking. Such comments also further suggest implicit support for violating the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and a key biblical principle of justice -- due process. Due process and death penalty laws are very strict. Many celebrants probably oppose capital punishment. But, in Kirk’s case, since he said things they didn’t like, they championed it or offered excuses for others who did.

But there’s more. Not content with one merciless injustice, a slew of hashtags, public lists, and even betting sites launched campaigns for the next preferred victims. A high-school teacher in Los Angeles, California posted this open call for more violence, “Far right assholes have a target on their backs, and deserve to die. One down, millions to go.” Alarmed, Elon Musk reacted, “We must fight back or be murdered.”

What happens next remains to be seen. The mindsets of many, good and bad across a wide spectrum, have been exposed. The soul of a nation is on display with the whole world watching. The question is not whether Kirk’s assassination and massive reactions to it mark a seminal moment in American history -- they do. The question is whether America will wake up, see more clearly, and experience a metamorphosis -- a radically positive transformation that alters the actions, attitudes, goals, and rhetoric of millions of people.

K. Lynn Lewis -- an author and seasoned entrepreneur with a diverse professional background in business, education, and ministry -- currently serves as President of The Bible Seminary.

Image: Gage Skidmore