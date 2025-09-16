A resurgence of radical chic

I wrote recently about the renaissance in radical chic driving the popularity of Mamdani. He is fawned over by liberal women for his good looks and edgy persona. These mostly young women hop to their feet, breasts heaving, screaming their approval when he proclaims freedom for Palestine, resistance to Israel. The scene is reminiscent of black and white news footage from the Third Reich showing raving maidens shouting their approval for the Führer and National Socialism.

As if this facet of radical chic were not distasteful enough, it has been taken to a new level with the many Tik-Tok videos of young women glorifying the assassination of Charlie Kirk. They seem so smug and clever while flirting with violence. Some are Manson clan material, most are not. Where this escalation in political violence is leading is of no concern to them. It is fashionable and they are sheltered. They know that they will never personally come face to face with the violence they so glibly cheerlead.

But what happens when a Mangione-type killer does enter their personal sphere? Do they realize that their parents might have been right about a few things? Do they cloister themselves thereafter in suburbia to hide from the ugliness in the world? I am sure that some of them will find out.

Image generated by AI.