A primary school teacher also working as a director for a ‘non-offending pedophile’ group gets arrested for…child rape

How do you miss a living, breathing, walking red flag that’s got a screaming siren attached to it? Be a useful idiot leftist of course.

Here’s the story, from Genevieve Gluck at Reduxx News:

The director of a pro-pedophile activist group has allegedly been arrested in Norway and charged with the rape of two children under the age of 14.

Let me just start with this: If you’re openly advocating for the normalization of pedophila as a healthy and completely natural sexual preference that’s no different than sexual attraction between grown men and grown women, you’re obviously a pervert, and you cannot be trusted around children. In fact, in instances like this, I would fully support forced surgical castration.

According to Gluck, the man arrested is “Charlie”—because the media loves to cover for pedos, and won’t provide his real identity—and while “Charlie” pleaded “not guilty” for the child rape crimes, he was caught in possession of child pornography.

Oh, and, this man was a primary school teacher. How in the world did this man get a job as a school teacher you might ask? Oh that’s right, we have a leftist bloc of useful idiots that are hellbent on legitimizing the narrative that all sorts of aberrant and deviant sexualities and sexual proclivities are “normal” and therefore should be tolerated. These would be the same people who told Robert “Robin” Westman that his mental illness was actually not really mental illness at all, but a simple genetic mix-up. He was just a girl trapped in a boy’s body—but there was a remedy! Reject his male anatomy and chromosomal composition, start cross-dressing, begin a very complicated and burdensome cocktail of pharmaceuticals to “transition,” then eventually go under the knife for mutilating surgeries. (The encouragement of Westman’s delusions led to his decision to shoot up a morning Mass service—as he said, he was “tired of being trans” and “regretted” his decision to “transition.)

Now, the pro-pedophile group that Charlie is involved with as a director is known as “VirPed”, which is an abbreviation for “Virtuous Pedophiles”...yes seriously. And, Gluck also reports that one of the organization’s other directors, “Markus,” had “allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had sexually abused a child ‘several years ago.’”

Virtuous pedophiles? How soon until we have groups like Righteous Rapists, Noble Necrophiliacs, Blameless Bestialists, or Honorable Hebephiliacs? Mark my words: if they don’t already exist, they will soon.

“You can look but you can’t touch” is despicable enough when embraced as an acceptable way to process and handle lustful desires as an adult, but it’s indescribably egregious when used to fan the flames of a sexual want for children.

