A massive London march shows that the West is finally waking up

We conservatives have been banging the gong for a long time: Socialism doesn’t work! Unlimited immigration from non-Western parts of the world, especially the Muslim world, without aggressive assimilation, will break Western societies!

In return for these warnings, we were excoriated as heartless, greedy racists and Islamophobes. But of course, we were absolutely correct. Socialist economies are collapsing and, across Western Europe, native populations are being systematically marginalized and even destroyed.

The big question for a very long time has been whether people with deep roots in Europe—or even fairly recent arrivals who support Europe’s culture and values—will push back. After all, Europeans haven’t seemed to have much “push” in them lately.

Centuries of cultural homogeneity, along with imprisoning violent men and killing fighting men in World Wars (both of which removed aggression from the gene pool), saw a meek population emerge. Add in decades of socialism, which resulted in ordinary Europeans embracing moral and cultural relativism and voluntarily handing their weapons to the state, and you’ve got people who seemed unwilling and unable to fight. Give them bread and circuses, and they’ll passively accept just about anything.

As a result, European governments no longer fear the populations. However, they do fear the vast new cohort of Muslims in their midst, a substantial portion of whom will not hesitate to use violence to achieve cultural and political ends.

The net result was that we conservatives didn’t feel as if we were warning a people who would willingly fight. Instead, we felt like Cassandras—that is, people who were gifted with prophecy and able to see the horrors to come, but were still unable to do anything to stop the inevitable.

However, maybe we weren’t Cassandras after all. Maybe our words and warnings mattered. Maybe Europeans are waking up. And maybe Charlie Kirk’s passing is giving rocket fuel to that wake-up call.

Charlie’s death was a horrible thing. Murder is always a waste, but when a useless bit of human detritus who was almost certainly in thrall to “transtifa” carries out the act to silence truth, it’s even more wasteful and horrible. That being the case, it’s up to the civilized world to give Charlie’s life and his death lasting meaning and purpose.

In London, three million people marched peacefully through that ancient capital—the home of America’s core Enlightenment values but now a Muslim redoubt—waving British flags:

We came, we saw, we conquered.



Millions hit central London in a show of patriotic unity like nothing seen before.



A cultural revolution has begun.



The future belongs to us.



This one is for you Charlie Kirk 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/L2VVmjELqZ — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025 Central London has now been taken over by British people on Saturday thanks to Tommy Robinson.



‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally is in full effect.



The people have had enough.



They are saving Britain.pic.twitter.com/mCINDemlRj — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 13, 2025 Not often London actually looks like the capital of England and not a globalist economic zone 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1IadeFqVqh — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 13, 2025 I'm in London. There are 3 MILLION people on the streets. It's mindblowing. This is a revolution. pic.twitter.com/9TRrZC1gup — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) September 13, 2025 The march for Charlie Kirk and free speech in London is absolutely massive. It really goes to show you his reach and how dead legacy media is pic.twitter.com/aOzNHs5L6S — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 13, 2025

Looking at that, it’s no wonder that the BBC, which is the Labour Party’s Pravda, disparaged that crowd as merely “more than 100,000.” Even the BBC, though, had to admit that, despite the crowd’s size, only nine people were arrested. The article ends (of course) by reminding its loyal readers that Tommy Robinson is a jailbird. The hard left Guardian had exactly the same type of reporting.

While there were, indeed, some clashes (and the BBC and Guardian obsess about what they manifestly want to have seen as a “January 6” event), it’s apparent that the clashes were de minimis compared to the turnout.

But it’s not just in England. In Spain, which has debased itself by embracing a Torquemada-esque hatred for Jews, people bravely turned out to honor Charlie:

🚨🇪🇸🇺🇸 MADRID HOLDS VIGIL FOR CHARLIE KIRK



Dozens lit candles outside the U.S. Embassy, calling him a hero for truth.



From Texas to Spain → the movement’s gone global. 🕯️🌍pic.twitter.com/3aiqXrLJrA — TruthUnfiltered (@Truth_Unfiltere) September 12, 2025 They turned out in Australia, another Anglosphere nation with a hard-left government: Vigil for Charlie Kirk. Sydney, Australia.



His impact extended to the opposite side of the planet. pic.twitter.com/7WfgSwxsxm — The Other Paul (@TheOtherPaul2) September 12, 2025 They showed up in South Africa, a nation that is collapsing into leftist anarchy: 🇿🇦 South Africans held a massive vigil for Charlie Kirk at the US Embassy in Pretoria.



Global awakening.



Germany, which was the front line when Angela Merkel opened Europe’s gates to hardcore Islamists, and that daily sees the violent results of that act, also honored Charlie, as did Italy (where the new Pope bows to the LGBTQ mafia):

🇩🇪🇺🇸 Germans gathered at the US Embassy in Berlin to hold a candlelight vigil for Charlie Kirk.



The event was described by locals as “spontaneous” and not pre-planned.



A political earthquake has occurred across the West. https://t.co/OynBbGENeF pic.twitter.com/ObJ6iPEW6d — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) September 12, 2025 And, far from their home in New Zealand (one of the worst COVID lockdown offenders in the world), Maoris gathered in London to do a haka honoring Charlie Kirk: 🚨BREAKING: New Zealand's Māori Christians pay tribute to Charlie Kirk with Haka at vigil in Central London



In all these places, people are disarmed. If the revolution gets violent, they’ll be fighting with sporks. But what we hope is that their governments realize that the jig is up and the anti-Western con is over. Rather than face the wrath of the mob (for, as the leftists loved to chant, “the people united can never be defeated”), these traitors to their nations will give up and peacefully walk away.

And of course, here at home, something is happening, too:

Our friend Oleg Atbashian of The People’s Cube sent us one of his new posters. Take it to heart. For Charlie’s sake, create meaning and fight for the West, the greatest, most prosperous, and most decent civilization in the history of the world.