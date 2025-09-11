A few simple comparisons between how the media and other Democrats report on Zohran Mamdani, Charlie Kirk, and Donald Trump

For ten years, the media and other Democrats have called Trump, and by extension Charlie Kirk, a fascist, “Hitler,” a racist, a transphobe, and a dictator, no matter what he does. Almost everything Trump does is called “controversial,” no matter how normal and popular the policy is.

Mandami wants government control of almost everything, and yet the media and other Democrats do not call him a fascist, dictator, or compare him to Hitler, even though those are things that a fascist and dictator would do. Instead of referring to his views as controversial, they try to normalize them.

Trump and Kirk want the power, money, and freedom to reside in the private sector, not in the government’s grip. That is the opposite of what a fascist and dictator would do.

Mamdami believes that the government should control the money, not the private sector. He wants to limit wealth.

Trump and Kirk want everyone to have an opportunity to thrive because of capitalism.

Mamdani wants more people to depend on the government for survival. He wants to hold people down with socialism.

Trump and Kirk want a secure border by enforcing laws that Congress passed. That is not controversial and saves lots of people from death, reduces the power of evil cartels, and reduces the chance that children and women are trafficked, raped, and abused.

Mamdani supported the open border policies of Biden and as far as I can tell, like most of the media and other Democrats, never said a word about all the children lost, killed, or abused because of those open borders.

Trump and Kirk believe cities and states should comply with federal immigration laws. That should be considered common sense, not controversial.

Mamdami believes that federal laws are optional for sanctuary cities and states.

Trump and Kirk believe the way to keep streets safe is to keep career criminals and dangerous mentally ill people off the streets.

Mamdani believes in cashless bail and has supported laws, prosecutors, and judges who repeatedly release dangerous career criminals to terrorize and harm the rest of us.

Summary: The freedom and prosperity pushed by Trump and Kirk have made the U.S. the wealthiest country in the world, making it a dream destination for people all over the world. It wasn’t Mamdani’s socialism that made it this way. Yet, the media will lie and scheme and deceive, because they are co-conspirators with the Democrats in the plot against this great nation.

Image from Grok.