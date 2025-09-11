A disturbance in the force caused by Charlie Kirk’s assassination

You can feel it. Something has shifted. The world’s axis bumped. The heavens are growling. There is a disturbance in the force. “I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced,” said Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars series. Everyone I spoke with yesterday after this paradigm-shifting tragedy unfolded, said that something…something deep, something cosmic, something sinister—or maybe revelatory—happened.

Image created using AI.

We found out when Charlie died that the black soul of the underworld is far more active than even we imagined. The left, knowing full well that Charlie Kirk was an earth-moving piece of equipment for the right and for the Kingdom of God, made its move to rid their dark world of any vestige of light, the Light of Christ that shone from Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was unapologetic about his Christian faith and his political conservatism, and so he had to die. After calls for violence against conservatives from the likes of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Tim Walz, Joe Biden, and myriad TikTok and X demonic players, the word was out: You need to kill Charlie Kirk and anyone else who thinks like him, especially Donald Trump. It was OK to use whatever violence is necessary to rid our country of people who love God, who believe men cannot be women, who are white, married, straight, and conservative. Get rid of them. Use a gun, use whatever you can.

And this, after a series of murders elsewhere in our country. Satan is prowling.

God knows that leftists have tried their version of ethnic cleansing, and they are serious. Conservatives must die. But something shifted yesterday. It was deep enough almost to be heard, as though heaven itself was weeping and hell was rejoicing.

There is a disturbance in the force that holds hell’s ceiling together. There is a crack in it and the demonic dark forces are moving in cadence, marching to the drum that evil people bang day after day. Yesterday, the crack widened and we all smelled the Sulphur. We also felt it.

On our knees, palms to the floor, as we feel that dark rumbling in our fingertips, we pray most heartily that the rip in time, place, and purpose that happened yesterday will have the effect of reversing this love affair the left has with stopping our heartbeats.

We will not bend. God is sovereign. He has a reason for allowing this to happen to Charlie Kirk. We cannot understand what that reason is just now, but with enough time, we will know, and it will be good. That is the promise of Scripture: God will work everything to the good of those who love Him and who are called according to His purpose.

Charlie Kirk was called to God’s purpose. That was evident in everything he said. The rip, the tear, the rumbling, the disturbance in the force that you and I know happened yesterday, will eventuate in utter destruction of the Right or massive revival. I am betting on the latter.

The war has just begun in earnest, and that disturbance you feel is the trumpet of war.