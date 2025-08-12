Zohran Mamdani, raking in six-figures a year as a ‘public servant,’ revealed to be taking advantage of rent subsidy

Zohran Mamdani’s first priority is…Zohran Mamdani, which is actually completely consistent for our “public servants,” even more so when you consider someone who harbors leftist ideologies.

Now, if it weren’t already clear enough that Mamdani is entirely convinced that he’s entitled to other people’s money—recall his comment about his plans to live off of his parents when he ran out of his own money—news has just emerged that his New York City apartment in the Astoria neighborhood is rent-subsidized.

This is a man raking in a whopping $142,000 salary—which doesn’t include stipends and other perks—paid for by taxpayers, and married to a woman who also brings in money. (Some figures suggest their combined income is around $200k.)

Anyway, the New York Post reported that on Friday, former governor Andrew Cuomo (who’s also in the race) caught wind of the story, and “challenged” Mamdani “about the matter,” which reached “a staggering 33 million views on X.” I’m not sure how much the rent should be, but it’s New York City and Mamdani is only paying $2,300 a month.

So much for Mamdani’s schtick about fighting for the little guy! He could pay the full rent (or a mortgage), like the rest of us who don’t get any subsidies for our living costs, but shocker, he’s grifting off the taxpayer some more. If you can afford to have wedding celebrations on three different continents, you can definitely afford to pay for your own housing.

To be realistic though, I don’t think this is the “own-the-socialist” moment it should be, and I don’t think the revelation will change the minds of Mamdani voters, as they’re people who want to abolish property rights—Zohran is just as much a victim of the evil, capitalistic bourgeoisie as they are!

Now, Cuomo isn’t really any better than Mamdani: in response to the “rentgate” scandal, he suggested “Zohran’s law” which, according to Fox News, would “prevent high-income individuals from occupying rent-stabilized apartments.” While Zohran’s salary is literally 100% more than he actually honestly earns and deserves, we know better than to start dictating and setting precedents for who is “high-income” and who is “low-income.”

The solution is simply to eliminate socialist programs like “rent stability,” which, in a place like New York City, where approximately half of the rental housing market is “stabilized,” seems like an unachievable ask.

