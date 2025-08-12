Zelensky should take the deal, and stay away from windows

Volodymyr Zelensky would be wise to cut his losses and accept whatever peace proposal is advanced by President Trump in this Friday’s upcoming negotiation in Alaska. Whatever that proposal may be, it is better than the inevitable annihilation in store for Zelensky’s nation if the hostilities continue.

It is true that Ukrainians have fought valiantly in defense of their homeland against a far more powerful adversary. It also appears true that neither side is particularly concerned with the horrendous mounting casualties, estimated at over one million Russian soldiers and over 400,000 Ukrainian casualties, including between 60-100 thousand slain.

Zelensky has essentially thrown out his nation's constitution, however limited that document may have been in scope. He has suspended elections, outlawed opposition political parties, and silenced any media critics of his regime. He is also destined to discover that any promises of support from European countries will bear little, if any, fruit. Putin, of course, does what he damn well pleases.

Search engines reveal that the national sports of Russia include Bandy (I have no idea what that is), ice hockey (okay), and gymnastics (remember Olga Korbut). In reality, the actual national sports of Russia are defenestration, (pushing political enemies out of windows from elevated floors of buildings), and fencing with ricin-tipped umbrellas, limited to the Putin side of battle, versus an opponent who hopefully has his head on a swivel and is wearing sensible shoes and ankle protection. I don’t believe President Trump has to worry when near a window above ground level, nor does he need to fear a poisoned umbrella poke. It is likely different for President Zelensky.

I believe the Ukrainian leader realizes that when this conflict is over, his days of leading Ukraine are similarly finished. His tough talk about not ceding any Ukrainian territory to Putin’s Russia serves only to allow him more time in command of his country. Maybe he believes that the larger the number of Ukrainian casualties, the smaller the number of citizens who could eventually vote against him, in the unlikely event he would ever again be on a Ukrainian ballot.

It would be smart on the part of President Trump to propose that Zelensky be granted political exile in a country favorable to him. Maybe one of those European countries so intent on his continuing to fight. Putin might voice disapproval of a Zelensky exile, but he knows there are windows everywhere.

It would not bode well for the Ukrainian leader to stay in his home country. The people of that nation have a great deal of Russian history and tradition in their blood. Defenestration may well be part of their national pastime as well. Take the deal, Volodymyr, and maybe France will take you in. Then never go above ground level.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: Nancy Pelosi