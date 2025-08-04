When Kamala met Stephen

A couple of nights ago, the country was treated to quite a performance. I didn’t watch it live, but there are plenty of ways of watching the rerun.

It was historic for sure. Sitting on the guest’s chair, the lady who lost the election, and moderating the interview, the man who just lost his show. (I guess technically he’ll be gone by next year.)

The two spoke about a lot of things but said little. In the end, neither one understands where the country is, no matter how often the crowd applauds them.

This is from The New York Post:

Kamala Harris’ visit Thursday to Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” was a fine reminder of why both of them are failures. Mind you, this marked Harris’ eighth Late Show appearance — one more illustration of the futility of doing the same thing over and over and somehow expecting different results. What made her think this would help promote her new book? The marquee moment was her inability to say who’s leading the Democratic Party just now — which was actually simple honesty, since neither Dems nor Republicans have clear leaders these days unless it’s a sitting president. But she couldn’t explain that simple truth, nor did Colbert show any sign of getting it as he pushed for an answer.

My favorite part of the interview was that the former VP Harris now thinks that the system is broken. She even wrote a book about it.

Why is it that the system always breaks down when the GOP wins? That’s what she thinks of the voters or the ones who broke the system.

Last, but not least, she does not want to pick up the pieces and put the system back together. She’d rather sit on the sidelines and give us some tips on picking up the pieces. I guess we will hear that in the next TV appearance on MSNBC.

Colbert was Colbert, so my expectations were low. He did not say that the “late TV show” business is broke,n but that’s ok.

I guess we can say that we won’t have Kamala and Stephen to kick around anymore. We hope so.

