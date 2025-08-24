What white liberals don’t get about the National Guard in DC

Malcolm X famously spoke about white liberals:

The white liberal is the worst enemy to America, and the worst enemy to the black man. ... If the Negro wasn’t taken in, tricked, or deceived by the white liberal then Negros would get together and solve our own problems. I only cite these things to show you that in America the history of the white liberal has been nothing but a series of trickery designed to make Negros think that the white liberal was going to solve our problems.

This quote came to mind as I watch Democrat politicians; white liberal pundits; and “old white hippies,” as Stephen Miller quipped yesterday, bemoan President Trump federalizing the D.C. police force, backstopping their efforts with the National Guard, to address violent crime in our nation’s capital.

Donald Trump has shown, as Rudy Giuliani proved as mayor of New York City, that crime can be reduced with active policing measures, not the soft-on-crime “social justice” revolving-door coddling of criminals that we’ve seen in D.C. and so many other leftist-run jurisdictions throughout our country.

Who are the primary beneficiaries of these policing efforts? Not the cloistered white liberal, living in his tony suburban enclave. These people have safe neighborhoods and good schools. Not the Democrat politician and his entourage of “armed” security. Not the “old white hippies,” augmenting their Social Security stipend with a Soros-funded “protest check.”

Nah, the primary beneficiary of these tough-on-crime policies are the poor black grandmothers, who are afraid to walk two blocks to the nearest bodega to pick up groceries. The black mom or dad, driving his child to school, afraid that he’s going to get carjacked or hit by a stray bullet in gang-infested neighborhoods. The black, brown, or white college co-ed who fears jogging in the park, for terror that she will be raped, molested, or mugged.

Remarkably, black voters keep voting for white (and black) “liberal” Democrats, who proclaim that the Republicans are racist, and that if you vote for us, we’re going to solve your problems.

The problems naturally still exist and are getting worse. Education outcomes in black inner-city communities are deplorable, where in some cases one hundred percent of eighth-graders can’t read or do math at grade level. Violent crime and drug abuse are rampant, with many leftist-run jurisdictions seeing extreme levels of crime committed against non-whites. In Washington, D.C., between 2018 and 2024, 1,241 blacks died by homicide, compared to just 11 white persons. A black person was 112 times more likely to be a homicide victim. Almost all these homicides were committed by other black people.

The National Guard shouldn’t be necessary in D.C. or any American city, but their presence and early success expose the “liberal governance” lie. As liberals proclaimed that there was nothing that could be done about our porous southern border under Joe Biden and border czar Kamala Harris, President Trump and his administration showed that it was not only possible, but achievable. All Americans are safer for it. Same goes for liberal-run city violent crime (and education). The status quo (of death and despair) is the status quo only because black people (and safely cloistered rich white liberals) continue to vote for liberal Democrats to solve your problems.

The president solved the border problem in a day and has solved the D.C. crime problem in a week. You might want to re-think your allegiance.

