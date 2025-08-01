What did Nancy Pelosi know and when did she know it?

This May 16, 2016 quote from Nancy Pelosi has haunted me:

“Donald Trump is not going to be President of the United States. Take it to the bank, I guarantee it.”

All these years, I’ve wondered, how could she be so certain? This wasn’t just the usual campaign hyperbole. Her phrasing was simple noun-verb construction, nakedly declarative, and absolutely certain. She left herself absolutely no wiggle-room for later, just in case. Seasoned politicians don’t do that sort of thing typically and Nancy Pelosi is most definitely seasoned. So why?? Why do it?

We may have gotten our answer.

The long-classified annex from the Durham report was declassified t/his Thursday. What it tells us is that the clock, as it were, on when the organizational malfeasance -- the coup -- against Donald Trump began may have to be ratcheted back months.

The upshot of the Durham annex is that the Obama WH was using the intelligence agencies to protect Hillary Clinton and ensure a Clinton victory as early as March 2016.



Like I said, the Russian collusion hoax is worse than you think. https://t.co/RYKY7AS2nT — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) July 31, 2025

Down at the bottom of the now-declassified page in this X post is a paragraph is from hacked emails the Russians had exfiltrated in March of 2016:

…The Clinton staff, with support from special services is preparing scandalous revelations of business relations between Trump and ‘The Russian Mafia.’ Currently, they are studying his connections…

Ironically, these are the first actual Russian-hacked emails we have proof of after all these years! As you may recall, the DNC “hack” has never been proven as the FBI has never examined the hard drives.

The internet is now currently speculating what “special services” means but I know what I read it to mean, in the context (you’ll see it in a moment) of the entire document: the FBI.

Now, where did this information come from? Whose hacked email are we talking about?

According to Fox: Soros' alleged ties to Russiagate exposed in declassified annex of Durham report

No, it was not ​one of Soros'emails, but that of one of his suits: A Mr. Leonard Benardo, Regional Director for Eurasia at the Open Society Foundations.

This was March of 2016, two months before Pelosi’s statement. (And fully four months before the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, which, officially, was July 31, 2016.) So let’s think about the great Resistance food chain: who is higher up? Leonard Bernardo? Or Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful Democrat in the House of Representatives?

Durham’s appendix states that the Clinton campaign "might have wanted or expected the FBI or other agencies to aid that effort (‘put more gasoline onto the fire’) by commencing a formal investigation of the DNC hack.”

Obviously, this was a wide-ranging conspiracy. There were many, many people involved, all with admirable (such as it is) discipline to have kept the secret for so long. Only now, due to documents, are we finally, at long last, seeing the dots connect, and it appears one connects right through the Democrat doyenne of San Francisco, one Nancy Pelosi.

“Donald Trump is not going to be President of the United States. Take it to the bank, I guarantee it.”

No wonder she was so certain. With George Soros on the outside and the FBI on the inside, how could she lose?

Image: AT via Magic Studio