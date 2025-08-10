Video: Understanding the plan that Hamas supporters have for America

Normally, I like to write long posts, giving context and analysis. Sometimes, though, a long post is unnecessary. Sometimes, a video tells you everything you need to know.

In this case, the video is of a beautiful, articulate young woman draped in a keffiyeh. She offers her opinion about what kind of country America is and what should happen to it. The video identifies her as a Palestinian activist, which she clearly is, but we don’t know either her nationality or place of residence. We do know that she speaks Americanized English, and that her low decolletage would get her raped or stoned if she lived in a Muslim majority country:

A Palestinian activist tells her viewers:



“Burning the American flag—it’s a beautiful sight, but it’s not enough.”



“We need to burn the US government… down to the f*cking ground!”



“Thank you and free Palestine!”



The true intention of this genocidal movement is clear all… pic.twitter.com/wW1MoHU3qu — Cheryl E 🇮🇱🎗️ (@CherylWroteIt) August 8, 2025

You guys, I need to talk to you about something super serious. And it’s this right here. Like. Burning the American flag. Itss just so lucky. It's a beautiful sight, but it's not enough. We need to burn down every capitalist and imperialist system that exists. We need to burn the US government, AKA global terrorist organization, down to the f**king ground. We can no longer allow the worst, most violent, evil, disgusting people to lead us because they're going to continue making the world a waking nightmare for everybody. So go ahead and keep burning the disgusting bloodstained, genocidal, sh***y United States flag that was created by slave owners. I could give two sh**s, but also make sure you're doing your part to dismantle all of the systems that make all of these atrocities in the world possible. OK, thank you. And free Palestine.

Sadly, I doubt that her words cross the line from speech (protected) to incitement (criminal). I’m betting that it’s the former. While she speaks of a desire to see America completely destroyed, her instructions to those listening are only to burn the flag.

There’s an Aesop’s fable (so we’re talking something more than 2,500 years old) that tells of the farmer and the viper. The farmer finds the viper almost frozen from the cold and, out of misplaced pity, warms it against his chest. Once revived, the piper promptly bites him. The moral is that kindness to evil will be met with betrayal.

A similar story, told in a Russian novel, tells of a frog kind enough to take a trapped scorpion across a rising river. Halfway across the river, the scorpion stings the frog, ensuring that both will die. When the drowning frog asks why the scorpion did such a stupid, suicidal thing, the scorpion answers, “I couldn’t help myself. It is my nature.”

One more thing: The nature of antisemitism is to conclude that Jews intend to take over the world. The evidence? There is none, and that’s what’s so sinister to the Jew haters. The absence of evidence is proof of the Jews’ nefarious schemes. Meanwhile, the Muslims and their fellow travelers are absolutely explicit about their plans for the West, and inordinate numbers of people say, “They don’t really mean it.” Trust me, they mean it.

We in America have, for decades, foolishly nursed vipers to our bosoms and transported scorpions across America, even as we’ve pretended that their openly expressed desire to destroy us isn’t real. We will pay the price.

Image: X screen grab.