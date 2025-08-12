UCLA has so debased itself, no parent should entrust their college-age student to that institution

This year’s valedictorian at UCLA’s College of Letters and Science graduation, Jamie Han, delivered a crude, profane and anti-American speech this past June, while the professors sitting beside her nodded in approval and those around her clapped. It has begun to draw attention now.

This speech occurred at UCLA's College of Letters and Science commencement ceremony during June 13-15, 2025. The speaker is Jamie Han, a first-generation immigrant and communications graduate. pic.twitter.com/tt2pRfyKiN — Rusty Sun Compass (@sun_iscompass) August 10, 2025

It should surprise no one.

Nearly all but a few of our universities have, aggressively, for the last twenty years, and more surreptitiously for the thirty years before that, strived to indoctrinate, essentially to brainwash, their students to accept and promote Marxism -- of the socialist variety and often of the purely communist version. This dates back at least to Angela Davis.

So, again, no one should be surprised by this Chinese student’s contempt for our country and for our president. She learned it in those UCLA classrooms. Being a first-generation immigrant Chinese, she probably learned it throughout her childhood from birth. There are no more ungrateful young people than those welcomed here from other nations. No matter how much they are coddled, subsidized, given scholarships they do not merit, they still hate this country.

Ingratitude is a crime more despicable than revenge, which is only returning evil for evil, while ingratitude returns evil for good.

― William George Jordan

Ms. Han hates this country that has given her a home so much that she shouted out “Excuse my language, but to that I say, ‘f*** ICE and f*** the Trump administration,” Han concluded, before smiling.

Is this not the best example of gross ingratitude we’ve ever had to endure?

It is.

And she is not alone in her contempt. We have imported them by the millions and the Democrats love them; they want more of them. Why? Because they hate our nation just as much. They have morphed into a fully Marxist party, globalist, elitist party, despairing of the very existence of America-loving patriots who revere the Constitution and the values of our Founders. They now hate the very notion of marriage, family, heterosexuality, self-reliance, patriotism, etc. And our left has very successfully done terrible damage to all those institutions and values. They’ve long taught that “gender is a social construct.” Now they mean to impose their insane rejection of basic biology on all of us. This is what “higher ed” amounts to today.

As a grad student at UCLA thirty years ago in the American History department, I can attest to the insidious attempted indoctrination that was the order of the day then.

We were told not only what books to read but what books not to read.

And they meant it.

If a student used a quote from a proscribed book, he or she would be mocked and downgraded. If a student criticized, for example, LBJ’s Great Society for the horrific damage it did to black families … well, that did not sit well and yet it has now been realized as tragically true.

There are countless examples of the professoriate of any major university in the U.S. of this kind of at first subtle, then overt anti-Americanism. It is meant to be the fuel of our destruction. It still may be if “we the people” do not stand up and stop it.

Defund these universities, fire these America-hating pseudo- academics. There are no more arrogant pretend-elitists on the planet than professors in prestigious universities.

Of course, there are many fine exceptions, too. There were even a few at UCLA thirty years ago. I could name them but it would probably end their tenure.

Victor Davis Hanson comes immediately to mind. He started out at Fresno State but to this day is an actual academic, an actual teacher.

Hillsdale College is another rare exception to the Marxist rule. There are a few others, but only a few.

Most colleges throughout the nation willingly and stupidly embrace DEI as some kind of gospel even though it was sheer nonsense from the outset. Equality/equity cannot, will never be, imposed upon the human race.

Anyone who cannot admit this is a moron. Marxists are morons. Those who dream of imposing it on all of us are morons who believe it will never, in a million years, affect them. If New York City elects Zohran Mamdani to be their mayor, we will all have a front row seat to the destruction of that once-great metropolis.

Little, angry, rude, ungrateful and profane Jamie Han is a perfect example of why Trump won, three times.

A majority of the American people are sick to death of Jamie Han’s kind of bitter thanklessness, their insults, mockery and attempted humiliation. If only parents and young people looking forward to college could begin to see the damage these institutions do -– to those young students and to the country. If only the Democrats could admit the damage free-for-all immigration of the kind Biden engineered has done to our country.

Image: Screen shot from X video