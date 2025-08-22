U.K. coppers arrest man for saying 'we love bacon'

In today’s edition of “This didn’t really happen, did it?” we have an Englishman arrested for expressing a fondness for bacon.

You read that correctly.

According to The Blaze, a young English man was recently taken into custody outside of the soon-to-be South Lakes Islamic Center, a $3.35 million mosque set to open in the English town of Dalton-in-Furness, in the northwestern county of Cumbria in 2026.

There are already three mosques out in the heathlands that cover Cumbria.

Dalton is a small town of less than 8,000 residents.

On August 16, hundreds of folks, fed up with the construction of yet another mosque in their area, protested near the construction site.

Peacefully. And that is when the young man stated, "We love bacon." He didn't even say 'streaky rashers' like many English people do. Two police officers, no doubt a brace of England’s finest, rushed in to arrest the pork-loving protester. Allah be praised!

According to Blaze media, when the man asked why he was being handcuffed, “one of the officers informs him that he is being arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act of 1986, which prohibits the use of ‘threatening or abusive words or behavior, or disorderly behavior’ within ‘the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby.’”

Blaze media: “The arresting officer suggests in the viral video of the incident that the expression ‘we love bacon’ might be ‘perceived to be racially abusive.’”

“We love bacon” is “racially abusive?!”

Britain is toast?

(Is that still O.K. to say? I mean toast is often served with bacon for breakfast?)

What if the man had said “We love Kevin Bacon?” He probably still would have been arrested in today’s ever-less United Kingdom. Scotland Yard isn’t what it used to be. Neither is England.

The Blaze reported that the number of people in England and Wales identifying as Christian plummeted from 59.3% in 2011 to 46.2% in 2021, a truly staggering drop. During that same 10-year stretch, the number identifying as Muslim rose from 4.9% to 6.5% — an increase of over 1 million people. Ironically, when it comes to procreation, native Englishmen are laggards while Muslims are “makin’ bacon.” As mark Steyn says, “demography is destiny.”

What if protesters in England started chanting the famous Black Lives Matter phrase so often used in America, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon!” Would the local constabulary arrest said protesters for threatening them or for offending Muslims by uttering the word “pig?”

Will folks be arrested for asking those at the construction site, “Care for a pork rind?” For saying, “Dang it, I think I pulled my ham string?” or “Wanna walk my dog?” How about, “Sex, drugs, and rock and roll forever, am I right?” Or “Excuse me, where is the nearest gay bar?”

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License