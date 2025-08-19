Trump, the consummate salesman

I have been in sales a long time and have participated in countless sales trainings and seminars. One of the sales strategies is called the “assumptive close.”

The assumptive close, also known as the presumptive close, is a sales tactic that involves phrasing the closing questions in a way that implies the customer has already decided to make a purchase. Instead of asking if they want to buy, the salesperson might ask how they would like to proceed with the purchase, such as, “Would you like me to arrange delivery for Monday?” This approach helps maintain momentum in the sales process and can make the customer feel more comfortable with their decision.

In President Trump’s case, he’s used it to bring two warring parties to the table, and possibly peace.

He often says, “Russia wants a deal.” “Ukraine wants a deal.” “The E.U. wants a deal.” And before you know it, Vladimir Putin is meeting with the president. Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with the president. E.U. leaders are meeting with the president. The deal appears to be a fait accompli.

Sure, countless details need to be worked out, but President Trump has been consistent — he wants the war to end and the killing to stop.

There are many times in a sales engagement when a buyer has some trepidation to sign. A good salesperson remains focused on the objective: closing the deal. The president hasn’t once wavered from the objective.

“This is good for you. Would you like that peace deal with some security guarantees, or did you want to continue on your own?” “I’m authorized today only to offer you some security guarantees.”

“When would you next like to meet? How’s this Friday?”

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.