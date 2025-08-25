Trump recognizes National Shooting Sports Month

On February 7, 2025 the White House issued a fact sheet unimaginable under a Democrat President:

STOPPING FEDERAL INFRINGEMENT ON CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to end the federal government’s violation of Americans’ fundamental Second Amendment right to protect themselves, their families, and their freedoms. *This Executive Order will halt existing policies designed to curtail the clear right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms. *The order directs the incoming Attorney General to immediately complete a specific review of all orders, regulations, guidance, plans, and other actions by the Biden Administration regarding firearms—listing several specific documents to be reviewed—and deliver a plan of action to the President to eliminate all infringements on Americans’ Second Amendment rights. That’s darkly ironic in that since he’s a convicted felon, Trump’s Second Amendment rights have been revoked, though legal scholars agree with me that political, illegal conviction will surely be overturned on appeal. The executive order is long overdue, and the second Trump Administration is already making progress in stopping government abuses of citizen’s rights, though much remains to be done.

Trump keeps his political promises, which is making Democrat heads explode.

America isn’t celebrating various woke days and months anymore, but Trump did note another significant month, one that recognizes a fundamental, unalienable right. He released a message on National Shooting Sports Month. That’s August.

Graphic: Glock 17, Author

From the earliest days of our great national story, hunters, fishers, sportsmen, and gun owners have carried forth a storied legacy of recreation and competition, proudly embodying our timeless principles of liberty, responsibility, and self-reliance. This National Shooting Sports Month, my Administration honors these cherished American traditions—and we pledge to keep them alive and flourishing for generations to come. Since the ratification of the Second Amendment in 1791, shooting sports have instilled the values of focus, discipline, and confidence in our citizens—connecting generations, binding together communities, and reminding us of the freedoms that define our Republic. Sports like hunting and fishing also provide a glimpse into the beauties of God’s creation and allow countless Americans to experience the splendors of the great outdoors. For as long as I am President, the Federal Government will abide by the premise that the God-given right to bear arms shall not be infringed. This National Shooting Sports Month, we honor the generations of sportsmen who have carried forward our traditions of marksmanship, responsibility, outdoorsmanship, and freedom. We encourage every citizen to promote a culture of firearm safety. And above all, we recommit to the eternal truth that our constitutional rights do not come from the hands of government, but from the hands of Almighty God.

Like Trump, the Founders understood the importance of the Second Amendment, which—this makes Democrat’s heads explode too—was written to allow Americans to overthrowtyrannical government.

Graphic: AR-15, Author

Noah Webster:

"Before a standing army can rule, the people must be disarmed; as they are in almost every kingdom of Europe. the supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops that can be, on any pretence, raised in the United States."

Patrick Henry at the 1788 Virginia Ratifying Convention:

"O sir, we should have fine times, indeed, if, to punish tyrants, it were only sufficient to assemble the people! Your arms, wherewith you could defend yourselves, are gone; and you have no longer an aristocratical, no longer a democratical spirit. Did you ever read of any revolution in a nation, brought about by the punishment of those in power, inflicted by those who had no power at all?"

And:

"The great object is, that every man be armed...every one who is able may have a gun."

George Washington, the indispensable man:

"There is nothing so likely to produce peace as to be well prepared to meet an enemy."

Thomas Paine:

"The supposed quietude of a good man allures the ruffian; while on the other hand, arms like laws discourage and keep the invader and plunderer in awe, and preserve order in the world as well as property. The same balance would be preserved were all the world destitute of arms, for all would be alike; but since some will not, others dare not lay them aside... horrid mischief would ensue were one half the world deprived of the use of them."

Graphic: KelTec Sub2000 Generation 3, Author

James Madison:

"The ultimate authority...resides in the people alone... the advantage of being armed, which the Americans possess over the people of almost every other nation... forms a barrier against the enterprises of ambition."

Like the Founders, Donald Trump understands human nature, which is why we have the Second Amendment and why it’s useful to celebrate that essential liberty this, and every, August.

Become a subscriber and get our weekly, Friday newsletter with unique content from our editors. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.