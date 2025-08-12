Trump drives the garbage truck again to take out the trash in Washington and lefties miss the smell

Washington, D.C. is so badly mismanaged under one-party Democrat rule it has become unlivable. Crime, corruption, lawlessness, disorder, and neglect have made the city a shambles.

Which is why President Trump, preternaturally attuned popular sentiment, and always cognizant of appearances, declared intent to take over Washington, D.C. and make it a crime- and chaos-free city that can serve as a beacon to world leaders, a model to other blue cities to imitate, and a demonstration to voters of the stark contrast between red and blue rule.

Naturally, the elites were upset.

Here's The Guardian's headline:

National guard arrives in DC as mayors warn of Trump power grab

Power grab? Actually, the criminals have grabbed power as ruling elites do nothing. Not a word about the crime problem, which remains chronic and is definitely getting out of control. Just concerns about Democrats losing power.

Other jackasses cited statistics claiming crime was down, something that was rebuffed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who pointed out that people are no longer reporting crime.

Meanwhile, here's Washington, D.C.'s mayor, Muriel Bowser, who famously painted 'defund the police' on a Washington street in an attempted rebuke to President Trump during his last term amid riots.

D.C. MAYOR🚨: “I think I speak for all Americans, we don’t believe it’s legal to use the American military against American citizens on American soil.”

pic.twitter.com/24LvdRftEq — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) August 11, 2025

Was defunding the police such a good idea, Muriel?

And to no one's surprise, garden-variety leftists went protesting:

After President Trump announced a sweeping crackdown on crime in the nation's capital, angry residents took to the streets to protest the new order. pic.twitter.com/xT0NKHh8Rq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 11, 2025

Liberals are now protesting Donald Trump wanting to get rid of crime in Washington DC..



Can’t make this sht up.. pic.twitter.com/BboY7RcJps — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 11, 2025

Protest going on in DC against President Trump removing the homeless.



Leftists want the crime to continue because they are the criminals.pic.twitter.com/aUp2foYrA4 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 11, 2025

No, it's not "their" city, it's the national capital.

Based on the photos, quite a few of them looked like guilty leftist white women from the suburbs, who have no interface with urban crime in blue-ruled Washington. Many others looked like 'justice-involved individuals,' as the lefties like to say. They'd have an obvious interest in things continuing as they are because hain't they got the power?

But these details suggest some crumbing at the edges:

DC PROTESTS ARE ORGANIZED



Woman with a custom “Trump must go now” shirt shows up with megaphone, she’s part of a team as other have the exact same shirts on and huge stacks of papers



They’re organizing another protest for 5pm tonight. These are PAID and ORGANIZED protests… pic.twitter.com/Mp399yE5BG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 11, 2025

Massively low energy right now in Washington, D.C., for the left’s protest against President Trump’s new policies to make America’s Capitol safe again, turns out there are more media than actual protesters here.



Interesting how nobody showed up, especially considering how… pic.twitter.com/UuzbVs0DPx — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) August 11, 2025 But there was this:

More importantly they suggested that these protest groups were at odds with local sentiment, which haltingly creeped out as Washington denizen after Washington denizen described the experience of being victimized by violent crime.

Last month, D.C. Police went around telling residents that crime was down 🤡 pic.twitter.com/95hNHz4npV — G-PA (@IndianaGPA) August 11, 2025

If DC was safe people wouldn't be putting BARS on their ground floor windows. pic.twitter.com/ufrPcc1Qy0 — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) August 11, 2025

ABC anchor breaks from the Left-wing script and CONFIRMS how dangerous DC is:



"Here in Downtown DC where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot, 1 person died... I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here...… pic.twitter.com/CpvH0FjMFG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 11, 2025

Every liberal journalist excoriating Trump taking charge of D.C. safety is secretly thrilled they won't get carjacked anymore. They see it as their job to lie about what they know is true because they're Democrats and the truth is bad for their side politically. It's so gross. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 11, 2025

A salon where I used to get my hair done in DC partnered with surrounding businesses to hire private security earlier this year—because the break-ins and crime had gotten so brazen and so bad… and now their stylists are posting on social media about resisting fascism. 🥹 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) August 12, 2025

Porch pirate caught on camera stealing from Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy's porch at his DC residence YESTERDAY as liberals protest against Trump cracking down on crime in DC pic.twitter.com/PQWZZkXvuE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2025

Yes, they like it. They secretly like President Trump taking out the trash, cleaning up the garbage and getting the criminals off the streets so they can go to work without getting carjacked, mugged, robbed, vandalized, raped, kidnapped, or worse. They really, really, like it. Trump's entire move came seemingly in the wake of a bloody assault on "Big Balls," a young engineer for DOGE who risked his life to defend a woman being carjacked, with calls going out to nationalize Washington, D.C. as a result. The trash had had it easy for too long and it was time for the leaders to step in.

Here's a meme after my own heart:

“We’re on our way to clean up DC” pic.twitter.com/dEa1i2rjZC — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) August 11, 2025

