August 12, 2025

Trump drives the garbage truck again to take out the trash in Washington and lefties miss the smell

By Monica Showalter

Washington, D.C. is so badly mismanaged under one-party Democrat rule it has become unlivable. Crime, corruption, lawlessness, disorder, and neglect have made the city a shambles.

Which is why President Trump, preternaturally attuned popular sentiment, and always cognizant of appearances, declared intent to take over Washington, D.C. and make it a crime- and chaos-free city that can serve as a beacon to world leaders, a model to other blue cities to imitate, and a demonstration to voters of the stark contrast between red and blue rule.

Naturally, the elites were upset.

Here's The Guardian's headline:

National guard arrives in DC as mayors warn of Trump power grab

Power grab? Actually, the criminals have grabbed power as ruling elites do nothing. Not a word about the crime problem, which remains chronic and is definitely getting out of control. Just concerns about Democrats losing power.

Other jackasses cited statistics claiming crime was down, something that was rebuffed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, who pointed out that people are no longer reporting crime.

Meanwhile, here's Washington, D.C.'s mayor, Muriel Bowser, who famously painted 'defund the police' on a Washington street in an attempted rebuke to President Trump during his last term amid riots.

Was defunding the police such a good idea, Muriel?

And to no one's surprise, garden-variety leftists went protesting:

No, it's not "their" city, it's the national capital.

Based on the photos, quite a few of them looked like guilty leftist white women from the suburbs, who have no interface with urban crime in blue-ruled Washington. Many others looked like 'justice-involved individuals,' as the lefties like to say. They'd have an obvious interest in things continuing as they are because hain't they got the power?

But these details suggest some crumbing at the edges:

More importantly they suggested that these protest groups were at odds with local sentiment, which haltingly creeped out as Washington denizen after Washington denizen described the experience of being victimized by violent crime.

Yes, they like it. They secretly like President Trump taking out the trash, cleaning up the garbage and getting the criminals off the streets so they can go to work without getting carjacked, mugged, robbed, vandalized, raped, kidnapped, or worse.  They really, really, like it. Trump's entire move came seemingly in the wake of a bloody assault on "Big Balls," a young engineer for DOGE who risked his life to defend a woman being carjacked, with calls going out to nationalize Washington, D.C. as a result. The trash had had it easy for too long and it was time for the leaders to step in. 

Here's a meme after my own heart:

 

Image: TheRicanMemes, via X

  

