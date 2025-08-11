‘Trans’ bus driver throws himself in front of train because people keep calling him ‘sir’

When a little politeness makes someone completely suicidal, there *might* be a mental health issue.

On Friday, the Daily Mail reported on an incident out of Chicago where a “trans” bus driver for the city transport authority threw himself in front of a train because his passengers kept “innocently” calling him “sir” instead of “ma’am,” since he was “identifying” as a woman. However, the biggest problem was, he was so obviously a dude:

Transgender bus driver threw herself in front of train after being called 'sir' by passengers https://t.co/9oHB61xV7k — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) August 8, 2025

That young man above is David, and according to his family, his mental health and “gender” struggles began when his brain was severely injured during a gymnastics stunt:

Her [his] family point to a traumatic brain injury cause[d] by a fall during gymnastics in her [his] sophomore year of high school as the start of her [his] struggles. ‘During his time…[at college], symptoms from his brain injury increasingly affected his mental abilities, leading to difficulty in his studies and bouts of depression and anxiety,’ the obituary explained.

Perhaps there’s a connection between the violent brain injury and debilitating mental health issues, like thinking you’re a girl when you’re actually a boy? Nah, couldn’t be! “Gender” is just a social construct perpetuated by those rigid and religious conservatives! Of course, I kid.

At some point David came out as “trans,” but was unable to afford the “gender-affirming care” he wanted, since his transition costs ran about $875 a month—but then he got the government bus driver job, which “finally allowed for expensive procedures.” Shout out to the Chicago and Illinois taxpayers!

I mean, call me old-fashioned, but it seems like a bad idea to have “trans” people, who have disproportionately high suicide rates—around 50% both before and after “transition” interventions—operating public or commercial transport vehicles, like planes, buses, and trains. Am I right?

If someone goes out into the world with an attitude that says, “If you don’t deny reality and affirm my made-up sexual status (kudos to Selwyn Duke for that fantastic term) then I’m going to kill myself and it’ll be all your fault,” then I’m not so sure they’re the most trustworthy individuals in regards to another person’s inalienable rights. This is emotional abuse and manipulation, which really is just standard operating procedure for “trans” weirdos nowadays.

Here’s a meme that sums it all up:

Pretty much sums it up pic.twitter.com/uI8xpRxyJV — Olivia Murray (@americaliv1) August 11, 2025

I for one will not be capitulating to the demands of severely disturbed characters in the midst of crippling identity crises—you?

Image generated by AI.