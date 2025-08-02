Too much hating Donald

The Democrats should read Ruy Teixeira. In fact, it should be required reading for anyone on the other side trying to understand why President Trump is making trade deals and the Democrats are getting bad polls on a daily basis. His latest message is on point and hits the target head on. Let’s check out his latest message:

The recent Wall Street Journal poll found Democratic party favorability 30 points underwater (favorable minus unfavorable), the worst result in 35 years. Ratings for both Trump and the GOP were much higher. And voters, despite their negative views of Trump’s performance on key issues, still prefer Republicans to Democrats on these issues: Illegal immigration (R+24) Immigration (R+17) The economy (R+12) Inflation and rising prices (R+10) Foreign policy (R+8) Tariffs (R+7) The Russia-Ukraine war (R+5). This shouldn’t be much of a mystery. Voters are taking Joe Biden’s famous advice and applying it to the Democratic Party: ‘Don’t compare me to the Almighty; compare me to the alternative.’ Voters are doing just that, comparing Democrats to the alternative and Democrats are coming out on the short end of the comparison. Voters evidently believe, whatever the problems with the Trump/GOP approach on these issues, Democrats are unlikely to do much better and conceivably quite a bit worse.

Yes, Trump may not be the Almighty, but he is a lot better than the alternative.

Is there a sane Democrat out there who can see these numbers and appreciate the weak position that the party is in? So far, we don’t see one. What we see is more Democrats doubling down on the “resistance” rather than looking for ways to work with President Trump and score some points for their constituents.

So the beat goes on to paraphrase the old song.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts, and videos.

Image from Grok.