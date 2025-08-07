The West—in a fight for survival—does not even know it is on a battlefield

In 1836, fighting for the independence of Texas, a small band of Texans in San Antonio took up the defense of a Spanish mission, known as the Alamo, against the much larger army of Mexican General Santa Anna. Despite their courage, all defenders were killed, giving rise to the battle cry—”Remember the Alamo.” That battle cry served to motivate other Texans to later defeat the Mexicans.

There are times when democratic nations may face existential challenges, but no battle cry is heard, failing to even know they are in a fight for their survival.

Take Lebanon, for example. During the mid-20th century, it had a Christian 60% majority population. Under the banner of democracy, the country enjoyed economic prosperity and its capital, Beirut, was known as the “Paris of the Middle East.”

However, in the latter 20th century, things began to change as the demographics shifted. Immigration of Muslim refugees, higher Muslim birthrates, and increased Christian emigration all contributed to creating what today is a Muslim-majority country. Unfortunately, with this shift, came economic decline and chaos—conditions ripe for Iran to use the country as a breeding ground for its terrorist proxy Hezbollah. Today, Lebanon is only a shadow of its former self. While democratic institutions still exist, the country’s health as a democracy is in serious decline.

Yet, as Lebanon entered a democratic death spiral, we failed to hear any battle cry for its survival. And, as a once-majority Christian country to the Free World, it became the distant cousin of whom it eventually lost track.

Meanwhile, other countries are now becoming susceptible to the same fate as Lebanon as they continue to naively open their doors to Muslim immigrants they foolishly believe will eventually assimilate and accept local law and order.

Parts of Europe have fallen victim to this Christianity-to-Islam transformation; let’s start with Ireland.

Little attention has been focused on what is taking place in the Irish Republic. Over 350 camps exist where foreign military-age refugees are housed. Irish citizens are openly being intimidated as women find themselves confronted by masked men barely able to speak English. The Islamic journey to the global eradication of Christianity and subservience to Shariah law is occurring in Ireland right under our noses. As such, Ireland may soon follow in the steps of Lebanon’s demise as a democracy.

While Islam only accounts for 1.62% of the Irish population, it is the third largest religious sector. It has resulted in the establishment of 50 mosques and prayer centers in the country—with more than one in each province. It has also triggered the cancellations of numerous Christian festivals so as not to upset the Muslim population. Despite their current low representation, Muslims are not dissuaded from complaining that “99% of teachers are Irish, white and Catholic” and not more representative of Islam.

While 1.6% seems like such an inordinately small segment of the population that any concerns should be summarily dismissed, it should be remembered lax immigration will only increase this percentage significantly in the years ahead. Meanwhile, every mosque in the country is preaching to its members the importance of actively eradicating the non-Muslim element in society.

The influence even a minority Muslim population can have in a democratic state—such as the 10% in France—can cause it to do what years ago was considered to be unthinkable. French President Emmanuel Macron, in an effort to placate his Muslim minority, recently announced he will formalize the decision to recognize a Palestine state at the September 2025 UN General Assembly. He posted, “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved.”

While Macron is serving his second term as president and cannot run for re-election in 2027, he has hinted he may run again in 2032, which the French constitution allows. Thus, he may be seeking now to placate a Muslim population that will have increased significantly by then. Meanwhile, his decision to recognize Palestine only legitimizes for Hamas the principle that terrorism does pay.

We are living in a time when—despite the war Islam is fighting against Western values—the Free World unhesitantly allows unabated entry to those who will eventually cause its democratic demise. Sadly, despite being in a fight for our survival, we fail to realize we are even on a battlefield.

Image from Grok.