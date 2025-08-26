The rise of the Counter State

We find ourselves in a battle with the so-called “Deep State” on whether we will continue as a constitutional republic. But to call it the “Deep State” is to not truly know what Americans are up against.

The Deep State is really a Counter State.

The Counter State’s reaction to being called the “Deep State” is full blown elation.

Their joy is in the fact that what they really are is something much more dangerous. As a Counter State, they are a false or parallel government operating in opposition to the legally elected government. They subvert the legitimate government’s capabilities to institute policies the people have voted for. Presidents Obama and Biden, along with previous socialistic politicians, have skillfully placed counter state operatives into full time positions. This single action makes the Counter State harder to find and fire.

One definition of a Deep State is a term used for (real or imagined) potential, unauthorized and often secret networks of power operating within a government, but independently of its political leadership and in pursuit of its own goals. That would be today’s Administrative State. A Deep State movement explicitly aims, not to change the form of government but to control it.

A Counter State is much more insidious and destructive. A Counter State’s goal is to destroy the nation’s culture, history, national and state boundaries and negate the efforts of the legitimate government. The Counter State is a systematic program to institute a series of orders and edicts hidden from the president and the legitimate government.

Its goal is not only to gain control of the government but alter our form of government from a Constitutional Republic to a Marxist secular government controlled by a very elite few. This movement is against the government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Today's Counter State is using the Maoist political warfare model to undermine Christianity and a free market economy.

A Maoist Insurgency Model seeks to overthrow and control a nation’s government by propagandizing the masses, beginning with a foundation of students, academia, media and social media and simultaneously Infiltrating governing and culture-forming institutions until there is national crisis and collapse.

It is evident that the Counter State, under President Biden and his previous fellow traveler President Obama, used this model. It damaged a sustaining middle class through destroying small businesses and switching from a free market economy to a capitalist-driven limited corporate state. It weaponized the judiciary. It damaged education, creating worker drones out of high school that support socialism and Sharia.

A Counter State destroys religion and all that goes with the liberties of a constitutional republic. Counter states form a Federal Reserve to control banks and the flow of money. They weaponize the IRS, which steals wealth and renders money worthless while political elites prosper.

A Constitutional Republic stays true to the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. President Trump is fighting hard to keep America free and to keep it a Constitutional Republic.

Our part in helping him do that is to turn out in every single election and vote.

Our part is to say “no” as many times as needed to a pampered political class and hidden Counter State operatives.

Our part is to give of “our lives, fortunes and sacred honor” to let the Counter State know that we will not bow and its days are numbered.

The Serve God Defend Liberty Movement is a collaboration of Catholic, Protestant and Ex Special Force Leaders who fully understand the Maoist Insurgency that America is up against.