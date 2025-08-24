As still-vigorous President Trump pushes on in years, he’s been contemplating his heavenly prospects.

It’s very natural, at least for those with a conscience, to consider one’s chances in the afterlife.

Trump needn’t worry – MAGA could well stand for Make America Godly Again.

To the extent we little humans can “earn” our passage into the Pearly Gates, Trump has an abundance of goodwill amongst the God-fearing believers. In a sense, America really is God’s Country because the Almighty endowed us with free will, which is enshrined in our nation’s inherent raison d’être – the last great hope of Earth. This is perhaps best summed-up by Patrick Henry: “Give me liberty, or give me death.”

That Trump is restoring that liberty, allowing our God-given (not government given) natural rights to flourish, ought to hold him in good stead with the Almighty.

It is said that we little humans are made in the image of God, with the capacity for both forgiveness and justice.

Trump is remarkably forgiving, but also recognizes that justice prevail lest devilish Dems squash the better angels of our nature.

Since their conscience appears (by all empirical evidence) to be atrophied, and since they are seemingly incapable of sincere commune in godly worship, it’s proper to put the fear of God in them, even if by the scary DOJ.

That’s justice -- not retribution – which is necessary in order to preempt their Machiavellian tactics to squash our potentially heavenly souls. Their leftist obsession is to transform God’s country into some devilish dystopia. No wholesome signing or dancing is allowed in their eyes, only the perverted and prideful parades. And don’t dare unleash your spirts to soar high in the heavens, because they will find a depressing way to cancel your humanity.

As Trump inexorably eradicates violence at home, and ends wars abroad, he needn’t worry about his mortality. Since America is God’s country, the pursuit of MAGA is heavenly.

