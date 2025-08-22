The masculine stampede from the Democrats

The Democrat Party gets weirder every day. There was a time when most of the Democrats I knew were tradesmen, roughnecks, farmers, and union guys. They were tough dudes, often veterans, and told some of the bawdiest jokes I’ve ever heard. Now Democrats can’t define what a dude is; they want to wokify the military into some gaudy pageant for drag queens who fear guns; and they’ve replaced “politically incorrect” humor with stern lectures. No wonder American men are fleeing the Democrat Party like it’s a sexually transmitted disease.

Speaking of STDs, one of the Democrat lectures that Americans are forced to endure is that young people shouldn’t “discriminate” against potential partners who have HIV. Democrats have even gone out of their way to decriminalize the intentional act of infecting someone with the virus. This is the same political party that calls men “homophobic” and “transphobic” if they refuse to date “trans women” (psychologically disturbed men wearing push-up bras). So Democrats are telling young people that they are “haters” and “right-wing bigots” if they choose to avoid potential suitors with sexually transmitted diseases or male plumbing hidden behind specially-designed skirts.

Perhaps that’s why the “right-wing” pejorative has lost most of its sting since Obama “fundamentally transformed” America into an oasis for femboys and pansexual furries. Can you imagine how many teenage boys have asked, “So the ‘Nazis’ get to date pretty girls who wear Sydney Sweeney’s jeans?” Once they realize that Democrats merely graffitied the Republican Party’s front door with lies and slurs and that the average Republican voter just wants to live well and be free, the choice of future political affiliation is easy. Democrats live in fantasy; Republicans prefer reality.

That’s probably why so many of those older Democrat roughnecks have transitioned to the Republican Party. As one wrote to me, “This is the only transition I’m up for.” There was a pretty funny joke after that, but I’ll save it for a more casual venue. We Republicans may be politically incorrect, but we do have common decency and good manners!

This leftist madness is by no means restricted to the Democrat Party in the United States. All over the West, leftists are demanding open borders, loads of free stuff, and a ban on all forms of reliable energy. They want their already-bankrupt governments to pay them an income for merely existing and to jack up the mandatory minimum wage until fast-food workers earn as much as surgeons. They think legalizing drugs and abortion up to the moment of a baby’s birth will somehow make them “happy.”

They want an end to unwinnable wars, except they’re pretty sure we should get into a nuclear grudge match with Russia over Russian-speaking lands whose residents don’t want to be part of Ukraine. Oh, and they really want Israel to stop fighting back against sicko-terrorists who decapitate babies in front of their mothers. But they have absolutely nothing against Jews. They just want to kick them out of the nation they’ve built and hand everything they’ve created over to illiterate warlords who marry nine-year-old girls and scream, “Death to America!”

Speaking of the “religion of peace,” did you catch this story out of Evil Stepmother England? The locals in a pastoral, very beautiful part of the country are unhappy that a mega-mosque is being built in an area where the Muslim population is less than half of one percent. Most expect it to be the first step in a larger plan to settle a huge number of Islamic immigrants into the tight-knit community. A young father protested this unwanted invasion by singing, “We love bacon,” outside of the construction site. He was subsequently arrested for “racial abuse.” Free speech in the U.K. is dead.

As one social media commenter notes, “In the UK today, you can be arrested for liking bacon… or telling someone to speak English. However, if you’re in a Muslim rape gang, the government will cover it up. You can also be arrested for exposing the cover-up.” Podcaster Tim Pool says that Christian England “is conquered.” Another commenter observes: “Fun facts about bacon! People who eat bacon have a lower chance of marrying a 9 year old!” Many other American pundits urge the U.S. military to airdrop guns and bacon into the U.K before Keir Starmer “transitions” St. Paul’s Cathedral into a mosque and hands the keys to Buckingham Palace over to a London imam.

You put all this leftist-engineered self-destruction together, and it becomes obvious that the West will not exist if Democrats and their Antifa friends get their way. That’s probably why young people -- especially men -- are bolting the Democrat Party. Nobody with a brain votes for his own subjugation.

In response, Democrats have pushed childish morons -- such as Harry Sisson and this crazy girl with a nose ring -- into the spotlight to win young men back. To young men who don’t hate themselves, that’s like offering carnivores the vegetarian plate. Ah, there’s the Democrats’ next campaign slogan: We love fake meat.

Image: Pexels