The federal government has a history of fudging numbers—isn’t a level of healthy skepticism necessary?

The BLS has great flexibility on seasonal adjustments and sampling techniques. They frequently make significant monthly changes to employment numbers.

Three months before the 2024 election, and seventeen months after they released the initial numbers, the BLS reduced jobs created for the year by over 800,000. This number is not highlighted as much as the monthly numbers.

In October 2024, in the last employment report before the election, the BLS made the biggest seasonal adjustment ever.

But according to most media outlets and experts no one should question the numbers, and it is Trump’s fault that anyone would now mistrust the numbers.

Well, I have questions about some other big numbers the government puts out:

In FY 2022, the government said the deficit was $1.4 trillion, but the debt went up $2.5 trillion, from $28.4 trillion to $30.9 trillion—so where did the extra $1.1 trillion go?

And this unexplained additional debt goes on every year:

In FY 2023, the deficit was said to be $1.7 trillion but the debt went up $2.3 trillion to $33.2 trillion, so that is another unexplained $600 billion.

In FY 2024, the deficit was listed as around $1.8 trillion, but debt went up $2.3 trillion to $35.5 trillion.

So, in three short years, the debt went up $2.2 trillion more than the deficits the government said. Shouldn’t we all want to know why $2.2 trillion additional money was printed? How much spending is off-budget?

On audited statements in the private sector, a required statement is the sources and uses of funds—so why does the government have less transparency? The public certainly has a right to know.

There are over 400 departments (fiefdoms) in the executive branch and judges, most of the media, bureaucrats, other Democrats, and some Republicans are fighting hard to block Trump from digging in to see how the money is spent, and trying to protect the bloated number of bureaucrats instead of worrying about the rest of us.

The Census:

In the 2020 census, there were significant miscounts in 14 states. These numbers greatly influence elections as they determine the number of congressional seats and electoral votes. The data also determines how much government each state gets.

I don’t understand why we include illegals in the counts? Also, how do you get accurate numbers, since I am sure they move around and we are told no one knows how many there are in any given area?

Somehow, five out of six of the significant undercounts were in Republican states. And six out of the eight significant overcounts were in Democrat states. From NPR:

A follow-up survey the bureau conducted to measure the national tally's accuracy found significant net undercount rates in six states: Arkansas (5.04%), Florida (3.48%), Illinois (1.97%), Mississippi (4.11%), Tennessee (4.78%) and Texas (1.92%). It also uncovered significant net overcount rates in eight states — Delaware (5.45%), Hawaii (6.79%), Massachusetts (2.24%), Minnesota (3.84%), New York (3.44%), Ohio (1.49%), Rhode Island (5.05%) and Utah (2.59%).

Why should we trust the overall census when there are so many significant errors, and why should we be forced to have electoral votes based on bad numbers for ten years?

COVID deaths:

Before COVID, deaths from the flu and other diseases were counted as caused by the disease, but suddenly for COVID, they included deaths where the person possibly had COVID, no matter how many other diseases the person had. The death numbers were intentionally inflated.

Temperature data:

The weather stations have been moved from rural to urban areas over the years, and that clearly skews the results, because cement, asphalt, and buildings are warmer than grass, shade, and trees.

There is no way that anyone can calculate an average global temperature one thousand years ago, one hundred years ago, or today. Seventy percent of the earth is covered by water, and 70% of temperature data is not gathered above the water.

Crime rate:

We are told the crime rate is down in D.C., but a police commander apparently falsified the data:

The Press and Dems Push Back on Trump D.C. Announcement, but There’s Proof They Are Lying About the Data In a report published in July, it was revealed that a D.C. police commander was recently suspended for falsifying data to improve the city’s crime statistics.

How many places does this occur?

Numbers, statistics, seasonal data, polls, and statistical sampling are easy to manipulate. It is a shame that most of the media just repeat what they are told instead of doing research.

Image from Grok.