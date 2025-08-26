The Democrats should work with Trump in Chicago

The Democrats have a couple of choices these days. They can be anti-Trump 24-7 and reject everything he does. Or they can look for opportunities to work together, a win-win situation. Enter Chicago and the opportunity to clean up the crime in that city.

According to news reports, President Trump is planning a military deployment in Chicago. This is the story:

The Pentagon has for weeks been planning a military deployment to Chicago as President Donald Trump says he wants to crack down on crime, homelessness and undocumented immigration, in a model that could later be used in other major cities, officials familiar with the matter said. The planning, which has not been previously disclosed, involves several options, including mobilizing at least a few thousand members of the National Guard as soon as September to what is the third most populous city in the United States. The mission, if approved, would have parallels to the polarizing and legally contested operation that Trump ordered in Los Angeles in June, when he deployed 4,000 members of the California National Guard and 700 active-duty Marines despite the protests of state and local leaders. The use of thousands of active-duty troops in Chicago also has been discussed but is considered less likely at this time, said two officials who, like others interviewed, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. The Chicago effort would further expand Trump’s use of military force domestically, even when state and local authorities call the idea unwelcome and unwarranted. Administration officials have defended such deployments, arguing that they are taking necessary steps to bring back law and order.

Ideally, the governor of Illinois should be doing this. He should recognize how rampant crime and lawlessness is destroying Chicago and getting people killed. He chooses not to act and wants another fight with President Trump.

Imagine if the federal government and some state leaders were to join forces and clean up these cities. It would take away all the constitutional issues and enable both parties work to together to address a very common problem known as out-of-control crime.

It probably won't happen. Too much Trump Derangement Syndrome, I guess. Such a joint operation would be welcomed by most people who want problems resolved. Maybe I'm naive but such cooperation would be good for the country.

